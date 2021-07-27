Republic Top 10 Headlines: Antony Blinken In India; Assam-Mizoram Dispute & More

'Assam Police showed remarkable restraint': Himanta Sarma counters Mizoram on border clash

In an official statement issued late Monday night, the Assam government urged Mizoram to restrain its people and police from indulging in wanton violence. The tensions between the two states over the border dispute escalated on July 26 after clashes took place between the respective police forces. As per the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, the row started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area.

Tokyo Olympics Hockey points table: Team India beats Spain 3-0

Indian men's hockey team bounced back from their crushing loss to Australia in the previous match by beating Spain 3-0 in the Men's hockey tournament at Tokyo Olympics on Monday. A goal from Simranjeet Singh and a brace from Rupinder Pal Singh ensured India win ín this crucial encounter. The team will next take on Great Britain on Wednesday, July 28.

Mamata Banerjee set to meet PM Modi and key Congress netas

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Bengal has reached Delhi for her 5-day trip to the national capital. She is in Delhi for the first time since her election victory in Bengal. She is expected to meet with multiple leaders from the Opposition parties. These meetings hold significance, as they could heavily impact the Opposition’s attempts to take over from the BJP in the national elections to be held in 2024.

Antony Blinken in India

Security has been beefed up in the national capital ahead of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit on Tuesday. Blinken has already boarded his flight to New Delhi for his two-day visit to India. A series of issues will be discussed during Blinken's visit to India including the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and other issues related to Indo-pacific welfare. The two sides will also discuss bilateral relations. Blinken will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

TN, UP govts acquire over 450 hectares of land to build 2 defence industrial corridors

The Ministry of Defence on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that lands have been acquired for the two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The information regarding the development was shared by the Minister of State (MoS) Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rewati Raman Singh.

Thousands gather in PoK to protest against Pakistan Army

With Pakistan's attempt to hold elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) marred with reports of rigging and violence, protests erupted onto the streets of PoK as thousands marched against the Pakistan Army accusing them of election manipulation. The protests come after Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the elections with 25 out of the 45 seats that went to the polls. A large number of citizens from PoK gathered to protest against the Pakistan Army on Monday accusing them of interfering in the election process and rigging the results in favour of PTI.

Russia blocks 49 websites linked to Alexei Navalny

As many as 49 websites linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were blocked by Moscow on Monday as pressure mounted on the opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of parliamentary elections. Among the banned websites were some of Navalny’s key portals for his regional offices and allies. Navalny’s primary website was also blocked, and Russian authorities prepared to ban another website dedicated to ‘Smart Voting,’ that lists proposed strategy to back candidates that can defeat Russian President Putin, Navalny associates told the foreign media outlets on July 26.

Lebanon President names billionaire businessman Najib Mikati as new PM

Lebanon on Monday appointed Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, a billionaire businessman, as the prime minister. The newly appointed leader appealed for unity in the country to begin recovery from the ravaging impacts of the novel coronavirus and the economic and financial meltdown that has battered the country. Mikati was also tasked with forming a new government to deal with the immediate issues and ending a year-long political impasse.

US will not lift travel restrictions due to concern over Delta variant

The US White House intends to maintain existing Coronavirus travel restrictions due to the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. "We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world,” she told a daily white house briefing on July 26. Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead," Psaki told reporters.

Afghanistan's Chief peace negotiator Abdullah meets India's envoy

On July 26, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of, High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Afganistan, met Rudrendra Tandon, Indian Ambassador to Kabul. The top Afghan peace negotiator held reconciliation talks in Doha with Tandon to establish India's role in the comprehensive political settlement in the war-torn State.

