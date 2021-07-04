Republic Top 10 Headlines: Army Jawan Lynched; Yogi Accepts Owaisi's Challenge And More

Punjab: Army Jawan Lynched To Death In Gurdaspur; Family Protests With Body

In a shocking incident, an army man was lynched to death by a mob at a Gurudwara in Punjab's Gurdaspur in the intervening night between the 1st and 2nd of July. According to reports, the army man was lynched on the suspicion of theft and was lynched by a mob that was led by the manager of the Gurudwara. The victim has been identified as GREF personnel Deepak Singh who was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan 'did Not Sleep For Seven Nights During Oxygen Crisis'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed on Saturday, July 3, that he did not sleep for seven nights during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic when the state was hit by a severe oxygen shortage. I have no problem in revealing today that during the state's oxygen crisis, I did not sleep a wink for seven nights, he remarked during an event.

Lakshadweep Admin Denies Entry To Congress Leaders; Claims 'Mingling May Spread COVID'

Turmoil continues to boil in Lakshadweep as the local administration denied entry to Congress leaders on Saturday, stating that their visit "for political activities" will "disturb" the peaceful atmosphere. Citing COVID spread, the admin added that these leaders "mingling" with a large number of people of the islands may "lead to further COVID spread in the islands".

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Suffers Court Setback In Corruption Case; Congress Demands Action

In another setback for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, a special court rejected a closure report filed by the Lokayukta in a corruption case against him. Ruling on Saturday that the probe was only perfunctory, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat directed the Deputy SP attached to the police wing of the Lokayukta to investigate the matter further.

Telangana Govt Opposes Potireddypadu Project's Construction By Andhra Pradesh Amid Row

Telangana Government on Saturday conducted a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao where they made it clear that the Potireddypadu project being constructed by Andhra Pradesh Government is illegal. According to the Telangana Government, the project which is being developed on the Krishna river does not have environmental clearance.

Kerala: BJP Leader K Surendran Says He Is Ready To Appear For Hawala Allegation Probe

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Surendran on Saturday said that he is not afraid to appear for any probe, but he has still not decided whether or not he will appear for the Kodakara highway heist case. The case is related to the alleged hawala controversy of the Kodakara money laundering matter.

Rafale Row: Chidambaram Cites 'new Dates' In Jet Deal; Asks 'What Happened On Those Days?'

Lashing out at the Centre over the Rafale deal again, Congress MP P Chidambaram on Saturday, questioned the Defence Minister on the 'new dates' revealed in the jet deal. Asking what happened on the new dates, the ex-Finance Minister asked, "Why should ‘events’ and ‘facts’ tumble out of the cupboard one by one?"

'Pushkar Dhami Worked Very Hard For The Post, Sad His Father Can't See Him As CM': Mother

Vishna Devi, the mother of Uttarakhand's newly appointed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said on Saturday, July 3, that she is "a little sad" that his father is not present to see his son become the state's leader. Devi said, "I'm very happy but feeling a little sad that his father is not with us to see him as the chief minister of Uttarakhand." She went on to say that Dhami had put forth a lot of effort to achieve this.

Asansol Municipal Corporation Reacts To Row Over TMC Leader Administering COVID-19 Vaccine

After a Trinamool Congress leader gave a woman the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination camp in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district without prior training, Amarnath Chatterjee, Civic Administrator, Asansol Municipal Corporation said that the department will investigate the matter to find out what actually happened.

'Owaisi Is A Big Leader': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Accepts AIMIM's Challenge For 2022 Polls

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath opened up on Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM foray into the 2022 Assembly polls. Referring to Owaisi as a "big leader", he asserted that the Hyderabad MP has the right to form alliances.

