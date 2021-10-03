Republic Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan, 7 Others Arrested; Mamata Banerjee Wins Bypoll

Bhabanipur Bypoll: Election Commission Directs TMC Govt To Avoid Victory Processions

The Election Commission on Sunday has written to the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government directing them to take necessary steps to avoid any incidents of post-poll violence. The EC asked the government to disallow all victory celebrations or processions taking place during or after the counting of votes for by-elections keeping to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The commission said that the administration must avoid the chances of clashes in the state.

Read more here

Aryan Khan, Two Others Arrested In Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Probe Under Sec 27 Of NDPS Act

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a 22-hour-long interrogation. Aryan Khan and two others have been initiated under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Read more here

Navjot Singh Sidhu Reiterates Demand To Sack Punjab's AG & DGP; Warns Congress

The infighting in Congress continued to simmer as Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to back down on his demand to sack Punjab's Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu stressed that Congress came to power in 2017 owing to the public outcry for justice in the sacrilege cases and the drug trade. Asserting that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM owing to his failure to take action on this front, he said that the appointments of the AG and DGP were akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims.

Read more here

Om Birla, Harivansh To Participate In G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit In Rome

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and the secretary generals of both Houses of Parliament will participate in the seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit. An eight-member parliamentary delegation from India will be at the Summit scheduled to be held on October 7 and October 8 in Italy's capital, Rome.

Read more here

Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCB Chief Reveals Details Of 2 Week Long 'painstaking' Operation

In a major crackdown against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs. As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation.

Read more here

BJP To Felicitate Health Workers In India After Administering 100 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that the ruling party will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff across the country after administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of now, the country has administered over 90 crore inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccines. A BJP worker said, “BJP will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff nationwide. BJP MP, MLA, in charge and others will go to every district and area to thank and felicitate them. It is a big achievement for India. We have completed the number of 90 crore vaccinations so most probably by October 11 and 12 we will achieve this target. On that day we will felicitate them".

Read more here

UP: 'Janata Darbar' Postponed From October 5 To The Next Day At CM Yogi's Residence

In a key development, people's conference 'Janata Darbar', which was scheduled to be held on October 5 has now been postponed to October 6. The 'Janata Darbar' is held at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's residence and it had to be postponed by a day due to certain unavoidable reasons, which were not disclosed to the public in the official statement. The official release says, "The 'Janata Darbar' scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons." It went on to say, "Janata Darbar would be conducted as usual on the next day." Janata Darbar is a people's convention held by the Chief Minister to directly address the grievances of the people.

Read more here

Piyush Goyal Hails PM Modi's Initiatives, States Government Uplifted 'poorest Of Poor'

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal recently hailed the several initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for uplifting the poorest of the poor in the country by providing the facilities that were unimagined. Counting all the achievements of the NDA government in the past 7.5 years, Goyal asserted that the benefits of the schemes initiated under the Modi regime had reached the beneficiaries at the end of the receiving pyramid. Talking about Ujjwala Yojana to Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhar Scheme, or even basic schemes like building toilets or providing people with drinking water, Goyal said that PM Modi has evoked hope for a bright future of the country.

Read more here

Uttarakhand: Indian Army Recovers Bodies Of Missing Soldiers From Avalanche

The Indian Army recovered the bodies of four soldiers from Trishul Base Camp and rescued the missing soldiers from Trishul mountain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The Chamoli Police said the Army used a helicopter, which landed in Sutol village fields for the rescue operation. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) also reached the site to conduct rescue operations for the Garhwal Scout Soldiers through helicopter.

Read more here

Ashok Gehlot Claims BJP And RSS Leaders Accepted Gandhi For Political Ambitions

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders and asked them to follow Mahatma Gandhi for his principles and not politics. Gehlot claimed that the RSS was accepting Gandhi “after 60 years” for their political ambitions. He went on to say that he requested RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to accept Gandhian principles.

Read more here