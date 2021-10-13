Republic Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Adjourned; MEA Shuts Down China & More

Arunachal Pradesh 'integral & Inalienable Part Of India': MEA Shuts China Down

Responding to the provocative statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on October 13, the spokesperson for External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi, dismissed any ambiguity in relation to Arunachal Pradesh's status in the country. In addition, the MEA urged Beijing to 'work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh' rather than 'trying to link unrelated issues'. The reply holds relevance as the Xi Jinping-led administration were said to have 'firmly opposed' Vice President Vekaiah Naidu's visit to Arunachal Pradesh on October 9.

Read Full Story Here

India Withdraws Reciprocal COVID Norms After UK Relents, Recognises Covishield Vaccine

Days after the United Kingdom recognised the India-made Covishield vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has revised guidelines for UK nationals arriving in India. The October 1 order which stated mandatory 10-day quarantine for Britishers remains withdrawn.

Read Full Story Here

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Hits Out At Those Wanting ‘fragmented India’, Says 'we Are One'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a true nationalist who wanted the unity of people in India. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the RSS chief said that the strength of India lies in its unity. He went on to hit out at ‘forces’ trying to divide the country.

Read Full Story Here

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Chairs Meeting After 4 Earthquakes Jolt Kalaburagi

Following the small earthquake tremors detected in areas of Karnataka's Kalaburagi over the last four days, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened a meeting with officials on Tuesday to discuss the issue. According to information shared by the chief minister's office, an urgent meeting was organised with officials from the Natural Disaster Management Cell in Bengaluru to assess the state's readiness if the tragedy strikes on a larger scale. According to the CMO, officials have been directed to establish relief centres in Chincholi and Sedam as soon as possible.

Read Full Story Here

Sharad Pawar Alleges Misuse Of Agencies By Centre Over Raids At Anil Deshmukh's Residence

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the investigative agencies for politics as he lamented over the repeated raids at the residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption cases. The former Maharashtra Home Minister had stepped down last April after being accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh is now facing investigation on multiple charges related to corruption.

Read Full Story Here

EAM Jaishankar Meets Armenian Counterpart; Stresses On Chabahar Port's Inclusion In NSTC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and stressed the need for enhanced connectivity between both nations. EAM Jaishankar proposed that Iran's Chabahar Port could be added to the North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC) that has the potential to bridge connectivity barriers. EAM Jaishankar arrived in Armenia on Tuesday with an aim to improve bilateral relations and discuss regional issues, including Afghanistan. Notably, this is the first-ever visit by an EAM to Armenia.

Read Full Story Here

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Mumbai Court Adjourns Bail Plea Hearing To Oct 14

Aryan Khan was remanded for 14-day judicial custody by the magistrate court earlier on October 7, later his bail plea was denied in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Read Live Updates Here

Lakhimpur Violence: Congress Delegation Meets President; Demands Probe By 2 SC Judges

On Wednesday, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Defence Minister AK Antony, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges. Already, Ashish Mishra has been arrested and sent to police remand till October 15.

Read Full Story Here

China Claims Arunachal Pradesh Not A Part Of India; Condemns Vice President Naidu's Visit

Just days after the 13th round of Corps Commander Level talks concluded between India and China to resolve the issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has once again issued a provocative statement about the Indian territory in a press conference on Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that Beijing does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh and opposed the recent visit to the state of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Read Full Story Here

New Pragati Maidan To Host G-20 Summit In 2023 Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the G-20 summit will be held in 2023 in the new Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Modi announced the PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. PM GatiShakti is the product of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing efforts to construct Next Generation Infrastructure that promotes Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republicworld