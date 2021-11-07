Republic Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan Summoned By Delhi NCB SIT; Pak Attacks Indian Boats

Aryan Khan Summoned By Delhi NCB SIT; Arbaaz Merchant, Achit Kumar Questioned: Sources

After taking over the investigation into the Cordelia Cruise case, the team of Delhi NCB SIT has summoned SRK's son Aryan Khan for questioning. As per sources, in the 6 cases that the NCB SIT is investigating, all the accused will be called for questioning. The agency has already summoned Aryan's friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning. Both have reached the NCB office today. Now, the agency led by NCB Deputy Director General Sanjay Kumar Singh has summoned Aryan Khan and has asked him to appear before the SIT. Read more here

Pakistan Maritime Forces Attack Indian Fishing Boats; One Killed, FIR Registered

In a shocking incident, the Pakistan Maritime Security personnel opened fire on two Indian fishing boats near the International maritime boundary line (IMBL) on Saturday. According to sources, the attack took place off the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. Sources further informed that one fisherman has died while another has been injured. Pakistani personnel opened fire on one boat which had seven fishermen. Read more here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says 18 Key Resolutions Passed At The BJP Executive Committee Meet

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday held its National Executive Meeting at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference at the meeting. During the press conference, Sitharaman shed light on several topics discussed in the meeting including employment generation, political violence in West Bengal and the abrogation of Article 370. Read more here

Anil Deshmukh Sent To ED Custody Till Nov 12 By Bombay HC; Sessions Court Order Set Aside

In yet another setback for ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday, Bombay High Court set aside sessions court order remanding him to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case. The HC has now granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of the 73-year-old NCP leader till November 12. Deshmukh was arrested by ED on Monday in connection to a money laundering case after 12 hours of investigation. Read more here

Nawab Malik Claims Aryan Khan Did Not Purchase Cruise Tickets; Levels Further Allegations

As the tussle between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues, the former has levelled fresh allegations. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Nawab Malik claimed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did not purchase the ticket for the Mumbai cruise party. Instead, he has now claimed that the tickets were purchased by Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala, who according to Malik were let off by the NCB following their detention from the cruise. Read more here

Sameer Wankhede's Sister Yasmeen Likely To File Defamation Suit Against Nawab Malik

Amid the relentless attacks against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his sister Yasmeen Wankhede is expected to file a defamation suit against NCP Minister Nawab Malik. Sources have told Republic TV, that Yasmeen Wankhede will file a defamation case against the Maharashtra Minister on November 8, Monday. This will be the second complaint by the Wankhede family against Nawab Malik. Earlier today, Wankhede's father Dynandev Wankhede filed a Rs 1.25 crore defamation suit against Malik over allegations against the family's religion and caste. Read more here

Rahul Gandhi Says 'Will Implement Women's Reservation First' If He Becomes Prime Minister

In a significant proclamation, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that he would implement the 33% reservation for women in government first if he became Prime Minister. Sharing a video of a recent interaction with members of the St. Joseph's Matric Hr. Sec. School, Kanyakumari, and Gandhi on Saturday, the Wayanad MP was asked what would be his first act as Prime Minister. Read more here

Chennai: Total Water Storage In Five Lakes Exceeds 10,000 Mcft Due To Heavy Rainfall

The cumulative water storage in the lakes of Chennai has exceeded over 10,000 Million Cubic Feet (Mcft) after 11 months when roughly 250 Mcft of water were added to five lakes as it experienced heavy rainfalls throughout the night. Poondi, Cholavaram, Sengundram (Red Hills), Thervoy Kandigai, and Chembarambakkam are the five lakes that provide drinking water to the city. Read more here

COP26: UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Nations To Make ‘bold Compromises' In Final Summit Week

As COP26 climate summit enters its final week, UK PM Boris Johnsons urged world leaders to make “bold compromises and ambitious commitments”. In an intervention marking the halfway point of the meeting, Johnson warned that his colleagues have “one week left to deliver for the world”. He asked the ministers and negotiators at the Glasgow summit to “pull together and drive for the line” to secure ambitious action on climate change. Read more here

460 Afghan Children Killed In First Half Of 2021 Due To 'unceasing Violence': UNICEF

As many as 460 Afghan children have lost their lives in their homeland due to unceasing violence in the first six months of this year, reported the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Citing the latest killing which took place on Thursday, UNICEF stated that nine members of one family, including four girls and two boys, were killed after "an explosive remnant of war detonated inside a home in Kunduz," reported TOLO news. Read more here

