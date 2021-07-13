Republic Top 10 Headlines: Assam Cattle Protection Bill, New Cabinet Committees & More

Assam Cattle Protection Bill: Beef Sale Within 5km Of Temples Banned; Regulations Proposed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tabled the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 in the assembly seeking to prohibit the sale of beef and beef products in areas where non-beef-eating communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains were in higher concentration. According to the changes proposed in the bill, the sale of beef products would be banned within a 5 km radius from any temple or Satra (Vaishnav monasteries). Furthermore, the sale and purchase of beef would take place under strict regulations only in those places that were permitted by competent authorities. The regulations on the sale of beef have been proposed to curb the illegal cross-border smuggling of cattle, which has been a rampant cause of concern in border states such as Assam and West Bengal.

Uttarakhand Congress Witnesses Infighting Over Appointment Of CLP Ahead Of Polls In 2022

Even as the Congress party continues to grapple with a series of crises in some states, the grand old party is now witnessing another infighting in Uttarakhand. In an inside scoop on the Uttarakhand Congress accessed by Republic, it has now emerged that the party is divided into two factions. As per reports, the two warring sides are divided with former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and Congress leader Pritam Singh in the fray.

After Reshuffle, Scindia, Sonowal, Mandaviya Find Place In Crucial Cabinet Committees

Days after the mega cabinet reshuffle and expansion, the Centre has now reshuffled the Cabinet Committees on Tuesday. The cabinet committees include the newly inducted Union Ministers in some of the key portfolios. As a part of the reshuffling of cabinet committees, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

Windies Legend Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman To Reach 14,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

Legendary West Indies batsman Chris Gayle on Monday became the first cricketer in the world to reach a whopping 14,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Gayle reached the amazing milestone while playing in the third T20I match against Australia at Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. The 42-year-old cricketer registered the feat in style as hit Australian spinner Adam Zampa for a six in the ninth over of the second innings. Gayle also scored a quick 67 off 38 balls to help his side win the match and seal the five-match series 3-0.

Delhi HC Orders Saket Gokhale To Delete All Tweets Against Lakshmi Puri In Defamation Case

In a big win for former Indian Assistant Secretary-General at the UN, Lakshmi Puri, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to delete all tweets against her in connection with a defamation suit. A single-judge bench of Justice C Harishankar pronouncing order on the suit filed by Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's wife also prevented Gokhale from making any new tweets against the former diplomat. Restraining the activist from putting out any further tweets against Lakshmi Puri, the court directed Twitter to take down the tweets if Gokhale failed to do so. The case had been filed by Lakshmi Puri after Saket Gokhale made certain defamatory claims over her income and property purchased by her in 2006 on Twitter.

Former Cricketer And 1983 World-cup Winning Squad Member Yashpal Sharma Passes Away At 66

India's 1983 World Cup icon Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The 66-year-old cricketing legend is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. A former teammate of Yashpal confirmed the news about the cricketer's demise. "Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.

Cong Infighting In Telangana: AICC In-charge To File Defamation Case Over Bribery Claim

After Punjab and Chhattisgarh, infighting has also come to the fore in the Congress' Telangana unit over the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the state chief. A day earlier, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee secretary P Kaushik Reddy publicly accused Revanth Reddy of bribing Manickam Tagore to the tune of Rs.50 crore for bagging the post. While Kaushik Reddy is a cousin of former state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tagore is the AICC Telangana in-charge. Thereafter, the former sent his resignation letter to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah Questions Karnataka Govt On Caste Census Report As Congress Fights On CM Face

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah lambasted the Karnataka government on Monday for not making public the findings of the caste census commissioned in 2015. Officially known as the Social and Educational Survey 2015, it was flagged off during the tenure of the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. While the report is currently with the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, speculation is rife that the report has not been released by successive governments owing to the fear of a backlash from people belonging to certain castes whose numerical strength might get altered.

'Akhilesh Yadav Withdrew Cases Against Terrorists Involved In 2006 Varanasi Bombings': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Akhilesh Yadav dismissed cases against dreaded terrorists engaged in the March 7, 2006, serial bombings at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt railway station. While releasing the documents, BJP reminded Akhilesh Yadav about the withdrawing of cases against dreaded terrorists and registering a case against Uttar Pradesh officers including IB officers during his tenure.

India Reports 31,443 New Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Lowest In 118 Days; Active Cases Below 5 L

India has reported around 32,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise the country has seen in the last four months. On Tuesday, though, the country's daily death toll surpassed 2,000-mark for the second time. India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload to 30.91 million, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. In the last 118 days, this is the lowest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases.

