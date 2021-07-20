Republic Top 10 Headlines: Assam's Population Control Measures; Punjab Politics & More

Dilip Ghosh Downplays TMC's Foray Into National Politics; Cites BJP's Stupendous 2019 Win

A day after TMC declared its plan to enter national politics, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh affirmed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will not succeed. According to him, TMC's earlier attempts to form a national front had failed in the 2019 General Election as BJP was re-elected with an even bigger majority. Moreover, he highlighted that the ruling party in WB had no footprint in any of the states as well. Taking a swipe at TMC, the Medinipur MP claimed that it was seeking the support of other parties to salvage its own political fortunes.

SC Flays Kerala Govt For Relaxing COVID-19 Norms For Bakrid; Cites Kanwar Yatra Order

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Kerala government for allowing relaxations in COVID-19 days from July 18-20 on account of Bakrid. A division bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and BR Gavai was hearing an intervention application filed by Delhi resident PKD Nambiar in the suo moto case regarding the holding of Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. While the SC disposed of the plea after the UP government informed the court that it had decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra in view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Kerala government filed an affidavit in reply justifying its order.

Joe Biden Backtracks On Facebook 'Killing People' Remark, Calls For More Action Instead

After accusing social media giant Facebook of “killing people” by not controlling COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, US President Joe Biden appeared to tone down his remarks about the platform and urged that the world’s largest social network should do more amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, appearing to further retract Biden’s remarks that had already prompted a response from Facebook, the White House press secretary on July 19 said that the government is not in a “war or in a battle” with Facebook. Psaki said that the main enemy in the entire situation is the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Terrorists Now Using Modern Weapons, Govt Strengthening Counter Methods: MHA In Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the terrorists across the world are now using modern weapons. The Ministry in a statement claimed that the fight against terrorism is a continuous process and a time-consuming one. The MHA, replying to a query in Lok Sabha also said that the government is continually strengthening its counter-terrorism methods.

Assam Steps Up Population Control Measures, Youth & ASHA Workers To Create Awareness

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that the youth will be sent to areas in lower parts of the state to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives as he blamed population explosion as the biggest reason for economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims in the state.

Punjab Congress Mocked By BJP's Tarun Chugh Over Appointment Of Half-Dozen Presidents

After Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu and 4 others as party's Punjab unit's working Presidents, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday hit out at the party. Stating that Congress has appointed almost half-dozen Punjab Presidents, Tarun Chugh said that this has proved that CM Captain Amarinder Singh's government is a failure in the state. With Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction as state chief, it's "Comedy Circus Government" in Punjab, the BJP leader added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Emotional Tweet For 'Congress Family' Sees No Mention Of CM Amarinder

The infighting in Congress has now taken another turn with Navjot Singh Sidhu's promotion and no mention of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh anywhere. After the official announcement broke regarding the elevation of the Congress leader, the former cricketer talked about 'Congress family' in multiple statements however did not mention Punjab CM and party leader Captain Amarinder Singh. On July 20 (Tuesday) Sidhu posted an emotional video where multiple clips of Sidhu hugging, celebrating his success were gathered with the caption 'In line of Duty | Punjab Congress Family | 19 July 2021'.

India Offered 7.5 Million Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine; No Consensus On Indemnity Yet

In a big development, India has been offered 7.5 million doses of US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX programme. This global initiative aims at ensuring that middle and lower-income countries get timely access to novel coronavirus vaccines. On June 29, the Drug Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Moderna.

Kalyan Singh Placed On Non-invasive Ventilation As Former UP CM's Condition deteriorates

Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan is currently in poor health. He was kept on a non-invasive ventilator after suffering from breathing problems, according to a health advisory post on Tuesday morning, July 20. All aspects of his health are being closely monitored by the senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology.

India Reports 30,093 New COVID-19 Cases In The Last 24 Hours; Lowest In 125 Days

As the declining trend in COVID cases continues, India registered around 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last four months. The country's total caseload now stands at nearly 3.11 crore. In the same time period, 374 deaths were reported across the country, bringing the total death toll to 4.14 lakh. Every state reported less than 100 deaths.

