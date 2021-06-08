Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Work; Bihar Lockdown; COVID-19 Update & More

Munmun Sarkar, Bengal’s 1st Woman E-rickshaw Driver Provides Free Rides To COVID Patients

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in the country, a 49-year-old woman Munmun Sarkar from Siliguri has extended a helping hand to COVID-19 patients by becoming the first woman e-rickshaw driver in North Bengal as she turned her e-rickshaw into an ambulance. Since then has been providing 24 hours free-of-cost rides.

J&K: 5 Kgs Of Explosive Material Recovered From Soyimuh In Pulwama

The Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) on Monday recovered 5 kgs of explosive material, after receiving intelligence input regarding the transport of war-like stores in Soyimuh near Tral in Pulwama district. A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, J&K Police, and CRPF launched a search operation at Soyimuh Orchard at 10:45 AM after receiving the input and recovered 5 kgs of explosive material in the region.

Centre Issues Advisory To Stop Remdesivir's Irrational Use; Only Hospitals To Procure Drug

On Monday, the Health Ministry, AIIMS, and ICMR issued an advisory to stop the irrational use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir amid the second novel coronavirus wave. The Drugs Controller General of India had granted approval to Remdesivir for restricted emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients in a hospital setting on June 1, 2020.

Bihar Lockdown To Extend? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar To Decide Soon

The Bihar Government is set to take a decision on the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown, which came to an end on Tuesday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to chair a meeting of the disaster management group to discuss if restrictions must continue or relaxation can be given. On May 31, CM Nitish Kumar had announced that the lockdown imposed in the state was extended till June 8.

COVID-19 Update: India Reports Less Than 1 Lakh New Cases For First Time In Over 2 Months

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented Coronavirus second-wave across India, significant improvement in the current situation brings a ray of hope. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

R Ashwin Responds To Sanjay Manjrekar 'all-time Greats' Assessment With Hilarious Meme

After former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar shared that Ravichandran Ashwin had not yet made it to his list of 'all-time greats', the veteran spinner took the former's assessment in his stride and a replied with hilarious meme. Taking to Twitter, R Ashwin posted a still from the iconic Tamil movie 'Anniyan' or 'Aparachith' between actor Vikram and late actor Vivek.

'I Was Wrong': Chidambaram 'stands Corrected' After Criticising PM Modi Over COVID Vaccine

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday had attacked PM Modi over his statement that the Centre allowed states to procure vaccines. However, Chidambaram later backed down after a February letter by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surfaced online. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram admitted that he was 'wrong and stands corrected'.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Stonework To Begin In December,Temple Trust Shares Construction Update

The Ram Mandir trust said on Monday that the stonework at the temple in Ayodhya will start in December. As per the trust, the filling of the foundation will be completed by the end of October and from the month of December, the second phase of construction work will begin which will include fixing of stones to create the structure of the future grand temple.

Mehul Choksi Case: Dominica PM Refers To Fugitive As 'Indian Citizen'; Puts Onus On Courts

Breaking his silence on the Mehul Choksi case, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit asserted that the rights of the fugitive diamantaire will be respected. While Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons, and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23, this has not been substantiated. In a big indication of his country's stance, Roosevelt referred to Choksi as an "Indian citizen".

Coronavirus Origin: WHO Can't Force China To Give More Info On COVID Origin Says Official

The World Health Organization (WHO) cannot compel China to divulge more data on the origins of COVID-19, said a top WHO official on Monday. Meanwhile, he expected full 'cooperation' from member states. As per reports, Director of the agency's emergency programme Mike Ryan at a news conference said, "WHO doesn't have the power to compel anyone in this regard."

