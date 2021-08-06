Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bajrang Punia Loses Semi-final Bout; Khel Ratna Award Renamed

India & China Disengage In Eastern Ladakh's Gogra Area; Pull Back Troops & Installations

Marking a major breakthrough in the disengagement talks between India and China, both countries on Thursday pulled back their troops from the Gogra post in Eastern Ladakh, the second-most sensitive region of the faceoff. The disengagement at Gogra PP17A was carried out on August 4-5 and the troops have now returned to their respective permanent bases. Both sides have agreed to cease forward deployments, the Army informed in a press release today.

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia Loses Semi-final Bout; Still In Contention For Bronze Medal

Bajrang Punia lost the men's 65kg freestyle semi-final bout against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 12-5 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, August 6. While Punia is out of contention for the gold medal match, he will be fighting for the consolation prize in a bronze medal. Even though Bajrang Punia did try his level best to close down the deficit, Haji Aliyev did not give him any chance for staging a comeback.

Congress Simmers As PM Modi Renames Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna After Major Dhyan Chand

As soon as PM Narendra Modi renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the news broke out, an array of responses started to pour in. While most of them remained positive and in support of the change, certain Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Digvijaya Singh, MP K Suresh came down heavily on the Modi Government for its decision. The Congress leaders have attacked the move and called for the renaming of the 'Narendra Modi stadium'.

Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Mirror To Opposition Over Allegations Of 'hasty Passage Of Bills'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday came down heavily at the Opposition over the 'false claims' that suggests bills were passed in a hurry during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. Refuting the Opposition's claims, the Union Finance Minister asked the Opposition to check its own record. She recalled the times when the UPA Government had passed bills in a hurry without discussion. She also stated that senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had admitted that eleven bills were passed in a hurry in 2007 during and similarly constitutional bills were passed hastily in 2011, both during the UPA Government.

EAM Jaishankar Meets Iran President Ebrahim Raisi; Hails His Commitment To Better Ties

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met newly elected Iran President Ebrahim Raisi after the latter assumed office. As per sources, EAM Jaishankar delivered a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President-elect Raisi during the meeting.

PM Modi Renames Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award As Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a huge announcement lately as he has decided to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award citing 'respecting' citizens' requests and sentiments.

Taliban Assassinates Afghanistan Govt's Media Head Dawa Khan Menapal In Kabul

Amid escalating atrocities in Afghanistan, in another incident, the Taliban fighters assassinated the government's top media and information officer in the capital city of Kabul, Afghan Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed on Friday.

JEE Main Result 2021 Live: JEE Main Session 3 Results By Today Evening: Official

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA is expected to declare JEE Main July result 2021 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session 3 final answer key has been released on Thursday night.

MoS Health Backs Current National Population Policy, Lists Govt's Initiatives In Lok Sabha

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar has backed the current National Population Policy and categorically denied plans of the Centre to introduce a new policy to check the country's population growth. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday said that the government had been already implementing National Family Planning Program through a target-free approach to check population growth in the country. Issuing details on the National Population Policy formulated in 2000 to attain stability in population growth by 2045, the Union Minister explained various initiatives taken up by the government and their outcomes during the past two decades.

Johnson & Johnson Applies For Emergency Use Authorization Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine In India

In a crucial development on Friday, Johnson & Johnson applied to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking the Emergency Use Approval of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India. This comes days after it withdrew an application to conduct clinical trials after the DCGI rescinded a requirement in this regard. Notably, the Central Government has already constituted a team to engage with vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to address various issues such as indemnity which has not been granted to either the Serum Institute of India or Bharat Biotech.

