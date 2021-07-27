Republic Top 10 Headlines: Basavaraj Bommai Named New Karnataka CM, Mamata-PM Meet & More

'Locally made Sputnik-V to be available in India by September-October', says Dr Reddy's

In what may be seen as a major boost to India's COVID-19 innoculation drive, Russia's COVID-19 vaccine-Sputnik, which is being locally manufactured by Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, is expected to be available from September-October in India. CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy's, confirming the news asserted that a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia was leading to a delay in the availability.

Basavaraj Bommai to be Karnataka's new Chief Minister; name proposed by Yediyurappa

In a massive development in Karnataka's politics, Basavaraj Bommai has been named as the new Chief Minister of the state after BS Yediyurappa's resignation. BS Yediyurappa proposed Basavaraj Bommai's name in the party's state legislature meeting. Basavaraj Bommai who earlier held Karnataka's Home Minister portfolio is likely to take oath on Wednesday, July 28. Earlier, when asked on the matter, Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday had said that they were speculations, but did not deny it. Previously, Bommai had fiercely defended Yediyurappa saying that the CM will not be replaced.

Mamata Banerjee visits PM Modi for 'courtesy meeting'; discusses vaccines & WB name change

In a key development, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee visited 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to pay a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, which happened to be the first one after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed in the West Bengal assembly election, the Chief Minister underlined that it was nothing but a 'courtesy meeting', as per the protocols specified in the Constitution of India.

Mamata Banerjee tells Republic on 3rd front, 'people of India will lead Opposition unity'

The Opposition will unite on its own against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 national elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked if she will head the Opposition camp, the TMC supremo said that the country will lead the opposition unity and "we shall follow."

Yogi Adityanath cracks down on illegal Rohingyas; 5 big revelations from nabbed smugglers

Registering yet another success, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh nabbed gangster Noor Islam aka Mohammed Noor, and two of his aides while they were trying to illegally smuggle one man and two women in a train that was carrying Bangladeshi Rohingya refugees. The Squad in a media briefing made 5 major revelations after conducting the preliminary interrogation of those arrested.

On Assam-Mizoram border row, MoS Home says 'Centre only facilitates amicable settlement'

Assam and Mizoram are going through a border dispute situation that dates back to the colonial age, in which at least 5 policemen have been killed and over 50 injured, with Assam's CM not pulling any punches in decreeing that the matter was tense. Mizoram's Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit share a 164.6 km-long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Amidst this, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament on Tuesday that the government only acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement for an interstate dispute.

Dholavira gets UNESCO World Heritage Site tag; PM Modi says 'was mesmerized by the place'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delight knew no bounds as UNESCO declared Dholavira, a Harappan City as a World Heritage Site. This inclusion took the tally of world heritage sites in India to 40. Discovered in 1968, the site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction, and special burial structures.

Raj Kundra Porn case: 16-page mail trail indicates Kundra knew about porn circulation

Amid the fast-changing developments in the Raj Kundra Pornography racket, Republic SIT has exclusively accessed a 16-page email trail that directly connects Raj Kundra to the London-based company Kernin which owned the Hotshots app that was used to circulate porn in the cyberworld. Kernin is squarely under the scanner of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police which is investigating the porn racket.

Milind Soman's wife Ankita calls out racism against northeastern after Mirabai Chanu's win

Fitness enthusiast and Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar, who hails from Assam, on Tuesday took to her official Instagram and Twitter handle and called out the 'hypocrisy' in people's celebration of Mirabai Chanu's victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. in Ankita Konwar's Instagram post, she pointed out that people are now celebrating a northeasterner's victory when they represent India and win medals, but otherwise subject them to racism and harassment.

Simone Biles, winner of 4 Golds at Rio Olympics, pulls out of Tokyo women's gymnastics

In a massive jolt for the USA, champion gymnast Simone Biles on Tuesday withdrew her name from the Tokyo Olympics. As per the CNN report, 'Simone Biles on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition, she bailed out of her vault'. Earlier, it was reported that the reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles was ruled out of the team finals after apparently sustaining an injury during the vault, while some reports claim that it's due to 'mental health' concerns. But, the reason still remains unclear.

