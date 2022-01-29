Republic Top 10 Headlines: Beating Retreat Ceremony; Owaisi Exclusive On UP Polls & More

EC bans exit polls for upcoming elections from Feb 10 till voting ends on March 7

The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi on Republic's 'Track The Leader' before Uttar Pradesh elections

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on 'Track The Leader' underlined that the state is very diverse and not just confined to Muslims. Referring to the depiction of Muslims in every election be it parliamentary or assembly, Owaisi added that there is no such thing as the 'Muslim vote bank'.

Beating Retreat ceremony marks end of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations; WATCH

The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which marks the end of nearly week-long festivities of Republic Day, was held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The ceremony traditionally comprises of musical performances by military bands, who, each year, play Indian and western tunes.

1,000 drones light up Delhi skies at Republic Day Beating Retreat ceremony; Watch

For the first time ever, the Beating Retreat ceremony, which marked the end of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations, featured a 10-minute-long drone show. Indian StartUp 'Botlab', funded by the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Union Ministry of Science & Technology and led by an IIT Delhi alumni, conducted the drone show, in which over 1,000 drones took to the sky atop the Rashtrapati Bhavan and made different formations.

Akali Dal avers Congress defaming Golden Temple; 'Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket?'

With a few weeks left for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, it's raining barbs, allegations and counter-allegations as political parties leave no opportunity to bring down their opponents. Wielding a fresh attack at the ruling Congress regime, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday blamed party scion Rahul Gandhi for bringing a bad name to the holy Golden temple.

Goa Elections: Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Congress in Sanquelim on February 2

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual rally in the state on February 2 in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's constituency, Sanquelim. This comes a few days after CM Sawant filed his nomination from his constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in presence of BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. It is important to note that this will be the first visit of the former Congress president in the state since the Election Commission of India announced the date of the elections. Congress has joined hands with the Goa Forward Party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Suvendu Adhikari slams WB govt over edu-platform's 'Independent Bengal' claim; 'Sinister'

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, alleging that an e-learning platform imparting lessons under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBEE) syllabus is peddling propaganda. Calling it a sinister design to brainwash young minds, he said that the e-learning platform is spreading propaganda about the first Nawab of Bengal, Murshid Quli Khan as having established an 'independent Bengal'.

Health Minister interacts with North Eastern states on COVID preparedness, vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday held a virtual meeting with five eastern states on the public health preparedness to COVID-19 and the progress of the nationwide vaccination campaign. This comes on a day when the country recorded 2,35,532 COVID cases, taking the total tally to 4.08 crore. Health Minister Mandaviya also advised the states to fully utilise ECRP-II funds, accelerate vaccination of people in the 15-17 age group, increase testing, ramp up medical infrastructure and focus on teleconsultation.

Baba Iqbal Singh no more: PM Modi condoles Padma Shri awardee's demise

Padma Shri awardee and revered social worker Baba Iqbal Singh breathed his last on Saturday, Jan 29. The 96-year-old philanthropist was named as the Padma Shri recipient on Republic Day’s eve this year, while he was battling for his life on a ventilator.

Double delight for Australia as Kygrios & Kokkinakis win Aus Open men's doubles title

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won their maiden men's doubles Grand Slam by defeating Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell at the Australian Open finals on Saturday. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won in straight sets as they dominated their compatriots by winning 7-5, 6-4.

