Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bhupesh Baghel Asked To Step Down; Kerala Floods And More

Bhupesh Baghel Asked By Sonia Gandhi To Step Down As Chhattisgarh CM By Month End: Sources

In a major political scoop accessed by Republic Media Network on the Chhattishgarh Congress crisis, party president Sonia Gandhi has asked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to resign before November. According to sources, CM Baghel has been asked to quit by October end.

Read Full Story Here

Kerala Floods: Amit Shah Assures All Support To State, Says Situation Being Monitored

Speaking on the Kerala flood situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured about the situation being monitored and said that all the possible help will be extended to the state. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Read Full Story Here

India To Hold NSA-level Talks On Afghanistan In Nov, Pakistan Among Invitees

In a first-of-its-kind, India is expected to hold a national security advisor (NSA)-level in-person dialogue on Afghanistan. According to ANI, the high-level security talks, organised by the National Security Council Secretariat, will welcome members from countries whose regions are at stake due to Taliban presence in Kabul. Among the invited are countries neighbouring Afghanistan and India, namely- Russia, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Read Full Story Here

CWC Meeting Had No Outcome, No Vacancy For President: Congress Leader Natwar Singh

A day after the Congress Working Committee meeting took place, veteran Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh on Sunday took a jibe at Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said that she has been a full-time boss of the party for the last 21 years. While speaking to ANI on the CWC meeting which takes decisions regarding the presidential elections and other issues, Singh said that the meeting is just a formality as there is no vacancy for the position of the party president. "Sonia Gandhi is the all-time boss of the Congress party. She holds all the reins in the party for 21 years", he added.

Read Full Story Here

Uttarakhand CM Urges Devotees To Postpone Char Dham Yatra In Wake Of Heavy Rain Alert

As heavy rain alerts were issued for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone their travel by a couple of days. Heavy rain alerts have been issued between October 18-19 and the Uttarakhand CM has made all necessary arrangements. All trekking/camping, mountaineering groups have been barred from accessing the forest areas of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar from 17 to 19 October.

Read Full Story Here

Farooq Abdullah Calls For Talks With Pakistan Amid Targeted Civilian Killings In Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday reacted to targeted killings in the valley, claiming conspiracy. Condemning the incidents, Abdullah said that Kashmiris are not part of these killing. He also advocated that India should hold talks with Pakistan.

Read Full Story Here

Singhu Lynching: Sonipat Court Remands Three Accused To 6-day Police Custody

In the latest development in the Singhu border lynching case, a Sonipat court on Sunday remanded all three accused to 6-day police custody. The three accused namely- Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh were produced before the Sonipat court today in connection with the death of Lakhbir Singh, the Dalit labourer whose body was found in a mutilated condition near the farmers' protest site.

Read Full Story Here

'Make AIADMK Great Again' Tells Sasikala To Cadres As Party Fumes Over 'Gen Secy' Plaque

Setting the stage for her political comeback, expelled AIADMK leader V.K Sasikala on Sunday, addressed her supporters, urging them to 'Make AIADMK great again'. Addressing supporters at MGR house, Ramapuram, she said that the party was made with cadres, otherwise it will be sidelined. Stating that all should come together to make AIADMK a success, she added that she stayed away from party during elections to ensure EPS-OPS victory. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

Read Full Story Here

In West Bengal's Durgapur, Crude Bombs Hurled During Durga Puja Immersion; Police Deny

In an incident of violence reported from West Bengal's Durgapur, an unknown group started hurling crude bombs at a crowd during Durga Puja immersion further creating a situation of panic among the people. Apart from that, the vehicles of the people were also vandalised during the attack which took place on Saturday night.

Read Full Story Here

Pakistan Opens Air Trade Route For Commercial Cargo Destined To Afghanistan

On Saturday, reportedly, Pakistan opened its air trade route for commercial cargo destined to Afghanistan for the first time, Voice of America (VOA) reported. According to the reports, the major step was taken in view of helping the neighbouring country which has been facing an economic crisis since the Taliban took over the country. Announcing the same on microblogging site, Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan said that the Islamabad International Airport "is now opened for high-value Afghan transit trade."

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republicworld