Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bhupesh Baghel's MLAs In Delhi; Cyclone Gulab; UP Polls & More

After Punjab, Congress In Crux In Chhattisgarh As Bhupesh Baghel's MLAs Gather In Delhi

After the ruckus in the Punjab Congress, a crux is evident amidst the Congress in Chhattisgarh after 7-8 MLAs of the Bhupesh Baghel camp on Wednesday set their foot in the National Capital to meet the Congress High command. Sources aware of the development have informed that a similar faction of 3-4 MLAs of Health Minister T S Singhdeo camp is likely to visit Delhi soon.

Kapil Sibal Slams 'no President' Sonia Gandhi As Congress Falls Apart; G23 Demands CWC

In a major embarrassment, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has launched a scathing attack on the Gandhi-Vadra-led party on Wednesday, reiterating his demand for introspection amid the unfolding crisis in the Punjab Congress. This comes even as Ghulam Nabi Azad has written to Sonia Gandhi calling for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting immediately to discuss all issues, and the long-running revolt in the Congress in Chhattisgarh continues.

Modi Cabinet To Double Key Gujarat & MP Rail Lines; Flags ₹1.3 Tn PM POSHAN Meal Scheme

After a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal along with Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, on Wednesday briefed the media on some of the important decisions taken. A key step towards easing down passenger, and goods transport, Anurag Thakur announced the doubling of the 111 km Rajkot-Kanalus section as well as the 133 Km Nimach-Ratlam section.

Cyclone Gulab May Come Back As More Powerful Cyclone ‘Shaheen’, Informs IMD; Issues Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted another cyclone named 'Shaheen' after the cyclonic storm 'Gulab' weakened into a depression. According to the weather department, in a rare weather event, the cyclonic storm 'Gulab' which earlier originated in the Bay of Bengal may now re-born as another powerful cyclone in the next two to three days.

Punjab CM Channi Invites Navjot Sidhu For Talks Amid Rift; Asserts 'party Is Supreme'

While extending an olive branch to Navjot Sidhu who resigned as the PCC president, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi made it clear that the party is supreme. Addressing a press briefing after chairing the Cabinet meeting, Channi refuted the notion that Sidhu was intentionally trying to harm the government. Inviting the former batsman for talks, he exuded confidence in resolving the issue via discussion.

'Pakistan Army, ISI Trained Me': Captured Lashkar Terrorist Confesses On Camera

In a massive revelation, 19-year-old captured terrorist Ali Babar Patra on Wednesday confessed that he was trained by Pakistan Army and ISI. Speaking to reporters, the captured terrorist revealed that he was given financial help of Rs 25,000 for his mother's medical treatment. Earlier, he had said that the Pakistan army was helping terrorists infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir for violence and their personal benefits by spreading misinformation and brainwashing the youth.

Taliban Writes To DGCA, Requests To Resume Commercial Flights To Afghanistan

In what could be called as first official communication, the Taliban has written to India's DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan. Reportedly, the letter is under review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). India had stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul after the Taliban had taken over the capital on August 15.

Navjot Sidhu Breaks Silence After Resignation; Says 'will Continue To Fight For Truth'

In his first response after resigning as the Punjab Congress president, Navjot Sidhu affirmed that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former swashbuckling batsman stressed that he has no personal rivalry with anyone. He stressed, "17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion". Maintaining that positions never mattered for him, Sidhu made it clear that he will never compromise on his values.

Japan's Fumio Kishida Calls For Unity After Winning LDP's Election

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election and is set to become the country's next Prime Minister, with the immediate task of dealing with a pandemic-ravaged economy and ensuring a strong alliance with the United States to counter growing regional security threats. Kishida, the country's former foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, won a runoff with 257 votes against his opponent, vaccination Minister Taro Kono, who garnered 170 votes.

UP Polls: Shivpal Yadav Eager To Tie Up With SP; Sets Deadline For Nephew Akhilesh

Expressing eagerness to forge an alliance or even merge with Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Shivpal Yadav gave his nephew Akhilesh Yadav time till October 11 to take a decision. At present, Shivpal Yadav is the MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency from where he has been winning since 1996. Since leaving SP, he has been heading the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)- a party that he formed on August 29, 2018.

Image: Republicworld