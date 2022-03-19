Republic Top 10 Headlines: Biden Dials Xi Jinping; Zelenskyy Urges Talks With Putin & More

Joe Biden Dials Xi Jinping, Warns Leader Of Consequences If China Provides Aid To Russia

During his virtual meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, US President Joe Biden described to him the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it attacks Ukrainian cities and civilians, the White House said. The nearly two-hour-long conversation between the two leaders via video call was focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read the full story here

Ukraine 'temporarily' Loses Access To Azov Sea, Says Ukrainian Defense Ministry

As the Russia-Ukraine war is currently in its fourth week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have "temporarily" lost access to the Sea of Azov, informed Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Friday. As stated in an evening report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this comes at a time when the Russian troops have tightened their grip around the Sea's major port of Mariupol, which continues to remain under siege.

Read the full story here

'Russia Falling Into International Isolation', Asserts Ukraine PM As He Announces Reforms

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine followed by several international sanctions on Moscow, the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has alerted Vladimir Putin-led country is 'falling into international isolation'. Affirming the 'whole civilized world is uniting around Ukraine', the leader outrightly labelled Russia as 'a terrorist country'. The statement holds relevance as on the pretext of carrying out a' special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Russian President launched military offensives on February 24.

Read the full story here

Zelenskyy Urges 'honest' Peace Talks With Putin, Says 'It's Time To Meet, Time To Talk'

As Russia's burgeoning attack on Ukraine intensified, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday reiterated his calls for direct negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that "it is time to talk." Highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy stated that honest discussions "without stalling" were the only way to reach a solution without further damage to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Read the full story here

Moscow Stock Exchange Set To Resume Trading After Three Weeks Of Closure Amid War

After weeks of closure, the Moscow Stock Exchange is now set to resume trading on Monday. The exchange was earlier closed temporarily on February 25 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Trading remained shut after Russian Ruble and the stock market fell below the Exchange's predetermined limitations and thus forcing a closure.

Read the full story here

Japan's Kishida Seeks To Boost Bilateral Ties With India In Maiden Visit To Delhi As PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to arrive in India on Saturday for a two-day trip as part of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart. Ahead of the visit to New Delhi, Fumio Kishida has written a letter explaining the India-Japan ties while mentioning the topics to be discussed during the visit.

Read the full story here

UN Chief Welcomes IMF's Strategy To Support Fragile & Conflict-affected States

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the IMF FCS Strategy of 'Supporting Fragile and Conflict-Affected States' and said that this is a critical step to be applied amid war and pandemic situations. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) is stepping up its engagement with fragile states and conflict, including by completing its first FCS Strategy. This aims to provide robust, well-tailored, and longer-term support to further help vulnerable countries achieve macroeconomic stability, strengthen resilience, promote sustainable and inclusive growth, and exit fragility.

Read the full story here

Russia-Ukraine War: UN's First Urgent Humanitarian Aid Convoy Reaches Ukraine's Sumy

In the massive development from the Russia-Ukraine war, the very first United Nations humanitarian assistance convoy has arrived in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. In a statement, UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad stated that the United Nations and its partners in Ukraine have delivered the first convoy of critical humanitarian supplies to Sumy, one of the nation's most war-torn regions. He said, “We are here to help the most vulnerable civilians caught in the fighting, wherever they are in Ukraine.”

Read the full story here

China Confirms 2 COVID Fatalities, First In Over A Year As Country Battles Fresh Outbreak

At a time most of the world is steadily returning to normalcy after two years of the COVID pandemic, China is seeing a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus, prompting Beijing to impose stringent measures, including lockdowns. In the latest update to the country's COVID scenario, China's national health authorities announced that two COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded on Saturday, considering it to be the first spike in the death toll since January 2021.

Read the full story here

Russia's UN Envoy Claims Twitter Blocked His Account; Taunts Site Over Free Press & Bias

Amid Russia-led full-fledged war on Ukraine since February 24, several countries and multi-national companies have imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow. In the latest, the Kremlin's first deputy United Nations ambassador Dmitry Polyansky has alleged that his handle on micro-blogging site Twitter has been blocked after he published a tweet about the maternity hospital in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Deeming the blockage as deplorable, the Russian diplomat mentioned that he received a message from the Parag Agarwal-led entity's cloud service stating he has violated Twitter's rules.

Read the full story here