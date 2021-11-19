Republic Top 10 Headlines: Biden To Temporarily Transfer Power To Harris, PM In Jhansi

Kamala Harris to become US President briefly as Joe Biden undergoes routine medical

In a massive development, United States President Joe Biden on Friday will be transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Biden will be transferring power to Kamala Harris as he would be going under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center

Defining photos of farmers' protest, from 'Delhi Chalo' to Republic Day clash to repeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov 19 announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament

Centre's decision to repeal farm laws election-minded? What BJP's recent poll outings say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three contentious farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, against which the farmers of the country had been protesting for over 1.5 years now. PM lamented that in spite of multiple levels of talks between the Centre and the farmers, a section remained unconvinced of the benefits of the farm laws.

'Main hoon Jhansi': PM Modi salutes Rani Laxmibai, dedicates an indigenous arsenal to Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jhansi Fort on Friday and dedicated multiple initiatives by the Defence sector to the nation at the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ ongoing in the district. He also laid the foundation stone for Defence Industrial Corridor on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai at Jhansi.

'Boost To Make-in-India': HAL as PM Modi Hands Over indigenous LCH To Air Force

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over indigenously made Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) made Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary, HAL issued a statement. The state-owned aerospace and defence firm called it a major boost to the Make-in-India programme.

EAM Jaishankar praises QUAD's efforts in COVID vaccine drive, highlights India's recovery

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the Quad's (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States) efforts in producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that the group had a 'resilient, reliable supply chain'.

Archbishop of Bengaluru objects to 'anti-conversion bill' in K'taka; writes to CM Bommai

Opposing the Karnataka government’s announcement of the formulation of the anti-conversion bill, the Archbishop of Bengaluru Reverend Peter Machado wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai expressing his strong reservation against the proposed legislation on Friday.

Navjot Sidhu gets his way again; Deepinder Singh Patwalia is Punjab's new Advocate General

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's favoured pick to be the state's Advocate General, Deepinder Singh Patwalia, has been appointed to the post. This development comes days after APS Deol submitted his resignation as A-G. According to sources, Sidhu had got Patwalia's name approved.

At Param Bir Singh's house, this is the proclamation order you may find pasted on the door

Days after Param Bir Singh was declared a 'proclaimed offender', Republic on Friday accessed the proclamation order against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner. In the proclamation order, the court has taken cognizance of the various charges of extortion levelled against Param Bir Singh and has acknowledged that the former Mumbai Commissioner is absconding and cannot be found.

Rani Mukerji reunites with Saif Ali Khan post 13 yrs; "like I was meeting a school friend"

The first instalment of Bunty Aur Babli was one of the most masala-packed entertainers that is remembered by fans even today. Gearing up for the next instalment of the film, Rani Mukerji and debutante Sharvari Wagh sat down for an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. Rani, dressed in a sombre off-white salwar suit looked excited about her new release, being rather chatty with the crew recording it. Sharvari on the other hand was beaming as she sat down in a flowy green co-ord set be a part of the interview with Rani who she fondly addressed as 'Rani Ma'am'.

