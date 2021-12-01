Republic Top 10 Headlines: BJP Outreach Initiative For UP Polls; Omicron Scare & More

BJP Unveils Big Outreach Initiative For UP Polls; To Take Out 6 Yatras Covering 403 Seats

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP will take out 6 yatras covering all the 403 Assembly seats of the state to make people aware of the development work done by its governments at the Centre and in the state. As per sources, many national and state-level leaders of the saffron party are likely to participate in these yatras which will start from Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Braj, Western UP and Bundelkhand. This decision was taken in an organizational meeting held at Lucknow which witnessed the participation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP's state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders.

COVID: Global Markets Fall After Moderna CEO Casts Vaccine Efficacy Doubts Against Omicron

Stock markets across the globe have plunged after Moderna CEO expressed his doubts regarding the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Moderna boss Stephane Bancel had told a media outlet that according to him, there would be a “material drop” in the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines after the new, highly-mutated variant of the SARS-CoV-2 was detected by South African scientists.

Omicron Scare: Six Passengers From 'at Risk' Nations Test COVID-19 Positive In Maharashtra

In a major development, Maharashtra's Health Department on Tuesday informed that six passengers who arrived from South Africa and other high-risk nations have tested COVID positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. This comes amid rising concerns and scare over Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV2).

ED Probing 8 Cryptocurrency-related Fraud Cases: Centre Tells RS Amid Regulation Buzz

While not disclosing intricate details, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Rajya Sabha that the ED is probing 8 cryptocurrency-related fraud cases. This was in response to a starred question by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on November 30 wherein he sought information about the number of such instances and the value of such scams. Speaking on the floor of the Upper House, she also mentioned that no decision has been taken on banning advertisements relating to the unregulated digital currency.

Pakistan Govt In Soup As Auditor Detects Massive Irregularities In COVID-19 Expenditure

In a huge embarrassment for the Pakistan government led by Imran Khan, the nation's Auditor-General Javaid Jahangir detected massive irregularities in its COVID-19 expenditure. This report was based on the audit of various departments and organizations of the Pakistan government that incurred expenditure during the pandemic on relief activities, provision of subsidized food items and implementation of the Economic Stimulus Package. It has been submitted to Pakistan President Arif Albi following which it will be tabled before the country's Parliament.

Karnataka CM To Request Centre For COVID Booster Shots For HCWs, To Meet Health Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will request the Centre to provide a third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to all medical staff and frontline workers across the state. Bommai said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Thursday, December 2 to discuss the same.

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai; Here's The TMC Leader's Hectic Schedule Today

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, has a hectic schedule on Wednesday, December 1. The TMC confirmed that the party chief will hold multiple meetings with various stakeholders throughout the day, including political party leaders as well as industrialists. Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who welcomed the TMC leader to the state.

AAP, Cong Continue Sparring Over Education; Manish Sisodia To Visit Punjab Govt Schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress continued sparring over the issue of the education model in Punjab. In the latest development, Delhi's Education Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his claims of an 'education revolution' taking place in the state. Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia informed that he will visit some government schools in Punjab and expressed that he hopes that Punjab has the best schools as claimed by Channi.

China's Military Strength & Desire For Taiwan Will Destabilise World Peace: UK Spy Chief

China’s overconfidence would run it into a risk of “miscalculation” about the West’s resolution over Taiwan, the new chief of British secret intelligence service MI6, Richard Moore, known as C speculated said on Tuesday in his first speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank in London. “Beijing’s growing military strength and the Chinese Communist Party’s desire to resolve the Taiwan issue, by force if necessary, poses a serious challenge to global stability and peace.”

US: 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Michigan School Shooting; 15-yr-old Suspect Taken Into Custody

Three students have been killed, while eight more were injured, after a 15-year-old sophomore started firing at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, according to officials. Following the incident, the perpetrator has been apprehended, the Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe informed during a press conference. He went on to say that a semi-automatic handgun was discovered from the attacker, the Associated Press reported.

