Republic Top 10 Headlines: BJP Parliamentary Meet, US Reports First Omicron Death & More

BJP holds parliamentary party meeting on winter session

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its parliamentary party meeting today, on December 21, at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi. The meeting comes as the current winter session of Parliament enters its final week. The BJP Parliamentary Party has requested all BJP members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to attend the meeting, which will discuss the strategy for the rest of the Parliament's winter session.

J&K power employees call off strike, govt agrees to all their demands

In a major reprieve for Jammu-Kashmir residents, the J&K Power Development Department (PDD) employees called off their indefinite strike late Monday night. With the J&K administration agreeing to all demands of the employees in principle, employees are currently on restoration work with immediate effect. J&K has been experiencing power crisis since the protests began on Friday, amid harsh winter conditions and the Army had been called to help.

China must share more data on coronavirus origin: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In recent months, China has resisted global pressure to cooperate fully with investigations into the COVID-19 pandemic or provide access to genetic sequences of coronavirus kept at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which remains a subject of speculation and reported safety problems. Beijing has even fought against allegations that it mishandled the emergence of the pandemic.

IMD issues red alert for India's northern states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a red alert with a 'cold wave to severe cold wave' conditions to persist in several states and union territories for this week. States like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness very cold conditions for the next two days. Meanwhile, certain areas of Northwest India will witness a rise by 3-5°C and a rise of nearly 2-4°C over Central & East India and Maharashtra thereafter

COVID-19: Gujarat extends night curfew until Dec.31

In response to an increase in COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in Gujarat, the state government has extended night curfews in eight major cities till December 31. According to the official decree, the curfew will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Junagarh are the eight cities still under night curfew. In the meanwhile, businesses can continue to operate until 12 a.m. Restaurants are only allowed to occupy 75% of their seating capacity in order to maintain social distance, according to the decree.

5,601 ceasefire violations by Pakistan at LOC

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha said more than 5,600 ceasefire violations were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the last two years. The minister categorically accused Pakistan of a record number of ceasefire violations. However, Bhatt said that the Indian soldiers replied befittingly to the Pakistani soldiers and confirmed, "substantial damage" to the Pakistani posts and personnel.

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh next week

After meeting Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a rally in Mandi on December 27 to mark the 4th anniversary of Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Government in Himachal Pradesh, say party leaders. According to the party official, PM Modi will also attend a public meeting in Mandi on the same day. The political development comes a day after the state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and PM Modi held a meeting in Delhi after the former had put forth a meeting request.

US reports first Omicron death

The US on Monday recorded the first death caused by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in Harris County, Texas. The deceased was a man in his 50s who was not vaccinated against coronavirus and had an underlying health condition, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told Khou11 local network. The death was officially declared as the first Omicron fatality by County Judge Hidalgo at the announcement made during an afternoon news conference.

China warns US against Taiwan military ties

Amid soaring tensions between Beijing and Washington, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday accused the United States of breaching commitments on adherence to the ‘One-China principle’. In recent years, the US has boosted cooperation with Taiwan, while China has strengthened its fighter jets deployment in the island nation's air defence identification zone.

Joe Biden to appoint 4 Indian-Americans to Presidential Advisory Committee

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced his plan to appoint four Indian-Americans as commissioners to the President Advisory Commission on Asian Americans. The appointees will be a part of the Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) committee to advise the US President on ways of the public, private and non-profit sectors, and oversee advance equity and opportunities for the community, the White House said in a statement. The four potential commissioners were among the 23 advisory members listed by the White House.

