Republic Top 10 Headlines: BJP Wins Tripura Civic Polls, Centre's New Travel Guidelines

Omicron threat: Centre revises SOPs for int'l arrivals; RT-PCR must for 'at-risk' nations

In view of the threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government has revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines mandate submitting travel details of 14 days and uploading negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey.

AIIMS Chief expresses concern over mutation in Omicron, says may bypass vaccines

Amid the ongoing scare of the spread of the newly detected COVID-19 variant Omicron, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday expressed his concerns over the potential threat from the mutated B.1.1.529 variant and said that the variant may have the potential to develop an immunoescape mechanism since it has 30+ mutations in the spike protein/binder protein.

PM Modi congratulates BJP workers in Tripura after thumping victory in civic polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated BJP workers in Tripura after the saffron party won 329 seats in the municipal elections. He also praised Chief Minister Biplab Deb and said that Tripura has been at forefront of many initiatives.

"I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Tripura Civic Polls: TMC becomes principal opposition with 20% votes; says 'good start'

After the announcement of the results of the Tripura Civic Polls, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday expressed its happiness for not only successfully contesting elections but also emerging as the principal opposition. With a 20 per cent vote share, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking to his Twitter handle pointed out that it was a 'good start for the party'.

CM Biplab Deb thanks people of state for BJP's 'remarkable' win in Tripura Civic polls

After the ruling BJP bagged a landslide victory in Tripura civic polls by winning all 14 urban bodies, Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday, November 28, thanked the people of the state for their support. Terming the win as a 'blessing of Tripura people', Biplab Deb said that these blessings motivate the government to work harder for the development of all 37 Lakh people of the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan issues warning to MLA Bisahulal Singh over 'Thakur women' remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he has warned the state's Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection minister Bisahulal Singh after he made a controversial remark about 'upper caste women'. The CM said that women's respect is his government's priority.

NDA-ally NPP demands repeal of CAA in 'interest' of North East at all-party meeting

During the all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session on Sunday, Meghalaya's ruling party National People's Party (NPP) issued an appeal to the Union Government, asking it to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Citing the recent revocation of the Farms Laws, NPP, which is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), urged the Centre to repeal CAA as well. Asking the Union Government to keep the 'sentiments' of the people from the Northeast in mind, NPP MP Agatha Sangma said that the demand was on behalf of her party, and the people of the region.

RSS not a military organisation, it's a group with family atmosphere: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh is not a military organisation, but a group with family atmosphere.

"Sangh is not an all-India music school. Martial arts programmes do take place (in it), but Sangh is neither an all India gym nor a martial arts club. Sometimes, the Sangh is described as a paramilitary (force). But Sangh is not a military organisation," he said.

Rakesh Tikait issues 'January 26' warning to Central govt; '4 lakh tractors are ready'

In yet another provocative statement, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday issued a threat to Prime Minister Modi-led central government to meet the demands of the farmers, outlining that 'January 26 was not far, and 4 lakh tractors are also ready'.

China warns Indian media for providing platform to Taiwan; 'avoid sending wrong messages'

In a bid to intimidate the media, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday expressed firm opposition to some Indian print and broadcast channels providing a platform for Taiwan independence forces and urged them to avoid sending wrong messages to the public. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Wang Xiaojian asserted that Taiwan is an 'inalienable part' of China's territory, and the One-China principle is a 'widely recognised' norm governing international relations.

