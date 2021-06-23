Republic Top 10 Headlines: Blast In Lahore, MP Makes It To World Book Of Records And More

NCB Picks Up Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar On Finding Underworld-drug Running Link

As the crackdown against the drug menace continues, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in relation to a case pertaining to the smuggling of charas on Wednesday. As per sources, NCB picked up Iqbal Kaskar on Wednesday after the agency found underworld links while investigating a case of charas being smuggled from Kashmir to Mumbai. Sources informed that NCB recently seized two consignments of charas (about 25 kg) following which it picked up Iqbal Kaskar after a deeper probe into the case revealed connections to the underworld.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Summoned By 3-member Congress Panel Again Day After 'last Warning'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been summoned by the three-member Congress panel formed to end the infighting in Punjab Congress on Wednesday. This development comes a day after sources revealed that Sidhu had been given a 'last warning' by the Congress party's top brass which has asked him to refrain from using unparliamentary language against its party leaders.

Finance & Commerce Mins Assure Indians Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Scam Money Will Return

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed that it has seized assets of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi and transferred Rs 9300 Crore to banks which were duped, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman have once again assured that the fugitive economic offenders will be actively pursued and their dues will be recovered.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's Son Warned By BJP State In-charge Against Interfering In Govt

Days after BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh's visit to the state, sources informed Republic TV that CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra had been cautioned against interfering in the matters of the government. Arun Singh, a week earlier after landing in Bengaluru, had confirmed that there would be no leadership change in Karnataka and had even heaped praise on CM Yediyurappa, hailing his efficiency during the COVID pandemic.

Pakistan: Blast Near Hafiz Saeed's Residence In Lahore Leaves 2 Killed, 17 Injured

At least two people were killed and 17 more injured in the Lahore blast that was reported in a residential area on Wednesday. According to reports, the blast took place near a hospital in Johar Town and near the house of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed. However, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Jamsetji Tata Emerges World's Biggest Philanthropist With Donations Worth USD 102 Billion

Indian industry's doyen Jamsetji Tata has emerged as the biggest philanthropist globally in the last century by donating USD 102 billion, as per a list of top-50 givers prepared by Hurun Report and EdelGive Foundation.

'It Is Ironical': JP Nadda Attacks 'recounting Minister' Chidambaram Over Vaccine Politics

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda took a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday after the latter mocked India’s record number of COVID-19 vaccinations on June 21. Chidambaram claimed that India recorded 88.09 lakh vaccinations on Monday by hoarding doses a day earlier.

Madhya Pradesh Makes It To World Book Of Records As Over 16.41 Lakh Take Vaccines In A Day

In a remarkable feat, the World Book of Records London has registered the state of Madhya Pradesh for administering the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines to 16,91,967 people in a single day.

Baba Ramdev Moves SC Seeking Stay On Multiple FIRs Over His Allopathy Remarks

Yoga guru Ramdev moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him over his allopathy remarks in which he criticised doctors over the treatment method for COVID-19 cases. Baba Ramdev in his petition sought a stay on the proceedings in FIRs lodged by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Patna and Raipur branches and asked for them to be transferred to Delhi.

'Is He Aware Of Facts'? Mamata Banerjee Counters Nadda's 'vaccination Conspiracy' Remark

After BJP chief JP Nadda attacked the Opposition for playing politics over the COVID-19 vaccination process, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference on Wednesday stated that Nadda and his party were only interested in Bengal politics, and the second wave was caused because of their negligence. She also accused BJP of dividing Bengal. Mamata Banerjee further informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has been reduced to 3.61 per cent.

(Image: Republicworld.com)