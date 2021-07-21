Republic Top 10 Headlines: Brisbane To Host 2032 Olympics; Rahul Dravid's Speech And More

Mamata Sounds Poll Bugle For 2024 Elections; Calls For Meeting With Opp'n Leaders In Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 General Assembly Elections hitting out at the BJP-led NDA Government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Pegasus snoop gate. The TMC supremo thanked the people of her state for giving her a resounding mandate in the West Bengal assembly elections and said that the state had fought against money, muscle, mafia power, and all agencies to help her win the elections.

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Waterlogging Followed By Heavy Downpour Continues

After the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, many parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging. Everyday life was disrupted and vehicular movements were also affected.

West Bengal HS Result 2021 Date & Time: WBCHSE Class 12th Result To Be Out Tomorrow At 4pm

West Bengal HS Result 2021: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education(WBCHSE) has announced the result date for West Bengal HS. As per the Board officials, the result is scheduled to be declared on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Results will be announced in the second half at 4 pm. Candidates who registered themselves for the exam will be able to see the results on official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

Goat Weighing 175 Kgs Attracts Whole Of Indore As Eid-ul-Adha Festivities Come To Pass

A goat dedicated to being an 'offering' for Eid-ul-Zuha in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has become the talk of the town. Ineffably large-sized, and ready to be sacrificed, it has become an attraction for locals as they continue to visit the house of the owner to take a glimpse of it.

Pegasus Row: Congress Accuses PM Of Toppling Karnataka Govt In 2019; Demands Investigation

Taking note of the purported Pegasus revelations, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused PM Modi of toppling the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers which were allegedly targeted by private Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group's Pegasus software. These numbers were subsequently shared with 16 media organizations across the world.

'Coronavirus Is A Test And World Is Failing', Asserts WHO Chief Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

As coronavirus contagion continues to wreak havoc across the globe, the chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has equated the pandemic to a “test” and asserted that the world is failing at it. Addressing the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo, Tedros Adhenonmm Ghebreyesuss said that the summer games had the power to create headlines and that he wanted to use the opportunity to highlight the surging COVID caseload across the world. “Anyone who thinks the #COVID19 pandemic is over because it’s over where they live is living in a fool’s paradise,” he said in his heartfelt address.

Mika Singh Reacts To Raj Kundra Porn Case, Says 'I've Seen One App, Nothing Much On It'

Many celebrities have come forward to speak about the arrest of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra. The latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon is rapper and singer Mika Singh. Speaking to the media, Mika Singh recollected that he had seen one of the apps of Kundra. However, he also claimed that there was nothing on the app.

WATCH: Rahul Dravid Gives Inspiring Speech For Team India Players After Victory In 2nd ODI

Rahul Dravid's coaching stint with the under 19 players has produced some amazing players who are currently playing for India at the senior level. The likes Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan who are in Sri Lanka have all worked with Dravid before and know his capability as a coach. The 'Wall' (Dravid) is currently coaching the senior team in the island nation and have already produced results with the Men in Blue going onto win the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav played outstanding knocks to not only win the match for India but also take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Brisbane To Host 2032 Olympics, Third Australian City After Melbourne And Sydney

After the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday approved the recommendation of its executive board, the Australian city of Brisbane is going to host the 2032 summer Olympics. This decision was taken at the 138th Session, which was held in Tokyo on Wednesday. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the IOC Media wrote, "The Olympic and Paralympic Games Brisbane 2032 are coming."

Biden Completes Six Months In Office, Says Dramatic Drop In US Deaths Due To Vaccination

US President Joe Biden has completed half a year in office. In his remarks on the completion of six months in office, Biden said that although COVID-19 cases have seen a rise in the US, but there is a "dramatic drop" in the number of COVID-19 deaths due to the vaccination programme. The US president added that the country needs to remain vigilant about the Delta variant of coronavirus.

