Republic Top 10 Headlines: Cancellation Of CBSE, ISC Class 12 Board Exams, BRICS & More

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED

The uncertainty looming over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams is now over as the Government of India during a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi announced that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams stand cancelled as they cannot be conducted at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is prevailing in India.

Read more here

ICSE Class 12 Board Exams Scrapped After CBSE, Assessment Pattern To Be Announced Soon

Hours after the high-profile meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 12 board exams for the academic year 2020-21 have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will be released soon. As per sources, if a student is not satisfied with the ISC Class 12 CISCE evaluation pattern, the student will be allowed to appear for the exam when the situation is conducive.

Read more here

BRICS: Jaishankar Highlights 'territorial Integrity' In Chinese FM's Presence Amid LAC Row

Addressing the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a direct remark upholding the importance of "territorial integrity" in presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Jaishankar's statement assumes significance as India has been at loggerheads with China for the territorial dispute at several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Read more here

Health Ministry Briefs Media On 3rd Wave, Says New COVID Guidelines To Be Out Soon

As the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 continues to loom over the country, the Health Ministry during a press briefing on Tuesday asserted that acting on the reports of the wave affecting the children the most, a group of experts had been formed. The Ministry added that the said group had conducted in-depth research on factors such as the changing behaviour of the virus, and based on that submitted a report along with a set of new guidelines, which will be acted upon and brought into force in a couple of days.

Read more here

Study On 'mixing' COVID Vaccines In India Soon; Don't Want To Make Curry: NTAGI Chief

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman of COVID Working Committee and member of National Immunization Technical Advisory Group on Immunization's (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday. When asked to comment on the reports of the government trying to mix two doses of vaccine, Dr NK Arora said that there is no intention of mixing and making a curry of vaccines. The planning is to do scientific studies, where one vaccine can be given as first dose or second dose, whereas the other can be given as a complimentary dose, he added.

Read more here

As China Reports Rare H10N3 Bird Flu Transmission To Human, Netizens Say 'no, Not Again'

Even as COVID-19 continues to rage across the globe, China on Tuesday confirmed the world's first case of a human infected with H10N3 avian influenza, commonly known as Bird Flu. At a time when the world battles the most lethal pandemic ever known to humanity and is on its way back to normalcy with vaccines proving to be effective, the possibility of another animal-to-humans virus transmission has left Twitter pondering what lies in store next. As China reported the first case of a human being infected with bird flu, Twitter erupted with despondent reactions as plenty sought a 'break' from the virus while many sighed 'not again'.

Read more here

'Ramdev's Act Anti-national': IMA Seeks Action Against Yoga Guru's Remark On Allopathy

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday released a letter in which it accused Baba Ramdev of launching a 'tirade' against the national COVID-19 treatment, protocol, and vaccination looking for an 'opportunity' to market his commercial products. Describing it as an 'anti-national act' of 'heinous proportion', the umbrella body of medical practitioners reiterated its demand to deem it as sedition, and prosecute him under the Disaster Management Act.

Read more here

'No Homework Till Class 5': J&K LG Shares New Edu Policy on 6-yr-old Kashmiri Girl's Plea

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a new policy after a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl's video complaining about the burden of long duration online classes and homework to PM Modi went viral. Recently, a video of a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl complaining to PM Modi about the burden of homework went viral and drew the attention of Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha who promised the girl to come up with a new policy so that she can enjoy her childhood.

Read more here

ICC Gives India, BCCI June 28 Deadline To Decide On Hosting T20 World Cup, WTC To Continue

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah had a virtual meeting with the ICC Board over hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup. Uncertainty has been looming over the host of the T20 World Cup as India is witnessing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the second wave of COVID-19 forced BCCI to suspend the IPL 2021 in the middle of the tournament after multiple cases of COVID-19 reported among various franchises. However, the BCCI recently announced that the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will be taking place in UAE and the Indian Board is looking to lock the September-October schedule.

Read more here

Mega Cricket Expansion: World Cup 2027 To Feature 14 Teams, T20 World Cup To Have 20 Teams

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the expansion of its global cricketing event and also fixed the timeline in which the tournaments will take place. One of the major announcement by the ICC stated that the 2027 men's ODI World Cup will feature 14 teams. Another marquee event that has been expanded is the men's T20 World Cup. The tournament will comprise 20 teams and will be held every two years in the ICC's next commercial cycle from 2023-2031.

Read more here