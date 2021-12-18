Republic Top 10 Headlines: Captain Joins Hands With BJP; TMC's 'laughable' Claim & More

SG Tushar Mehta To Head Centre's Team In Zakir Naik's IRF Ban Case Before UAPA Tribunal

Beefing up its defence for banning controversial preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation, Centre has constituted a legal team headed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and including advocates Amit Mahajan, Sachin Datta, Rajat Nair, Kanu Aggarwal & Dhruv Pande. Sources reported that the UAPA tribunal constituted to probe the ban on IRF is likely to begin hearing the case next Monday. Centre has extended ban on IRF by five more years.

After Owaisi, Majeed Memon Cautions Centre On Raising Marriageable Age For Women To 21

Cautioning the Centre, NCP MP Majeed Memon on Friday, stated that raising the marriageable age of girl from 18 to 21 years needs thorough consideration and deliberation. He pointed out that inspite of 18 years being the minimum marriageable age, child marriages were rampant in rural India. The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal to increase the legal age of marriage for women to 21, matching men.

TMC's Ambitions Of Leading The Opposition Front Against BJP Is 'laughable', Says Congress

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the TMC's assertions of leading the opposition front for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections have no relationship with the ground realities of Indian politics. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was addressing a press conference on Friday, also remarked that the ruling party's confidence in leading the opposition front for the 2024 polls and defeating the BJP on its own is "laughable".

Mumbai: US-returned Man Tests Positive For Omicron, BMC Says He Had Taken Three Doses Of Vaccine

A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it added. He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC said.

US Implies 'alternative Methods' To Stop Iran As Nuclear Talks See 'moderate Progress'

Negotiations on the 2015 Nuclear Deal were adjourned on Friday with US officials saying that Iran’s expectations weren’t ‘realistic’ but “moderate progress” was made nonetheless. The talks to salvage the deal commenced earlier this month with both Tehran and Washington demanding full compliance from the other side. Regardless the Biden administration has asserted that if talks failed, then it was fully prepared to use “alternative methods” to prevent the Islamic Republic from gaining nuclear weapons.

Amarinder Singh's PLC Joins Hands With BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls; '101% Sure Of Winning'

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the Punjab Lok Congress joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The confirmation of the long-anticipated alliance was given by Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh after a meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior BJP leader.

Shiv Sena Claims 'PM Modi's Ganga Snan Failed' As He Had Not Sacked Ajay Mishra Yet

As the Centre continues to keep Ajay Mishra Teni in the Union cabinet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, claimed PM Modi's 'ganga snan' had failed as Mishra was not sacked yet. Raut pointed out that the Opposition was demanding his ouster, Raut highlighted that UP SIT had revealed that the Lakhimpur violence was 'pre-planned'. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.

Goa CM Launches Special 'Pink Force' To Prevent Crime Against Women & Children

To curb crime against women in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Goa Police Pink Force on Friday, December 17. According to CM Sawant, a squad of women Goa Police officials will provide a shied not only to women but also to children and tourists.

Initially, the women forces who are specially trained to deal with the crime related to sexual assault and other sensitive issues will be deployed at 11 major police stations, Sawant announced. "Those 11 police stations include the coastal region of the state," CM said. Further, the Chief Minister assured that the Goa Police Pink Force will be deployed across the state very soon.

Uttarakhand Polls: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Posts Video Of Him Refusing To Wear Rudraksha

In a fresh attack on Congress, Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Uttarakhand unit tweeted a video that shows Rahul Gandhi refusing to wear Rudraksha (prayer beads used by Hindus). BJP leaders including Amit Malviya also tweeted the same video asserting, "He is the same man who hops temples just before elections, claims to be a janeudhari Hindu and of late pontificates on Hinduism." This comes ahead of the Uttarakhand polls scheduled for February 2022, along with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

COVID-19 Cases In UK Hit Record High; More Than 3,200 Cases Of Omicron Found In 24 hours

The United Kingdom, on Friday, recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, nearly 15,000 more cases than Wednesday, the UK health ministry said. According to the data released by the ministry, the country has reported at least 93,045 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period.

