Republic Top 10 Headlines: CBI Affidavit Accessed In Mehul Choksi's Case; G7 Update & More

CBI Affidavit In Dominica HC Against Mehul Choksi Accessed: Warrant, Interpol Notice Cited

In a sensational development, Republic exclusively accessed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) affidavit filed at the Dominican Court against fugitive Mehul Choksi as India took a massive step to get the PNB scam accused back. In its affidavit filed at the Dominica High Court against Mehul Choski which has been accessed by Republic TV, the CBI highlighted that a non-bailable warrant had been used by a competent court on 23 May 2018 against Mehul Choksi who has been accused of being the mastermind & conspiring with bank officials to raise credit by abusing the procedures of the bank over a period of time.

CBI Forms Three Teams In UK, India & Dominica To Repatriate Mehul Choksi: Sources

Streamlining India's efforts to repatriate fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, sources report on Saturday that the CBI has 3 teams in UK, India, and Dominica. The first team is assisting Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve in UK, one team is assisting the Ministry of External affairs to comb through documents for deportation while the other team will deal with Dominican authorities. Choksi has been denied bail by the Dominican High Court as he was a 'flight risk'.

Farooq Abdullah Backs Digvijaya Singh's Remark To 'relook Art 370'; Asks Centre To Inspect

Backing Digvjaya Singh's contentious 'restore Article 370' remark, NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, said he welcomed it and was grateful to the Congress MP for raising it. Abdullah said that Singh had realised the sentiments of the people and hoped the Centre would relook into the issue. The Madhya Pradesh MP created controversy when he told a Pakistani journalist that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook into Article 370,' in an alleged 'Clubhouse' chat.

GST Council Slashes Tax Rates On COVID Relief Supplies, No Tax On Black Fungus Drugs

In a major relief to people battling the Coronavirus pandemic, the Goods and Services Tax Council, under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reduced the tax rates on essential COVID-related supplies and exempted critical medicines for treating the black fungus infection from the GST. The tax deductions will remain valid till September 30 and can be extended further upon nearing the deadline, the Council said. While most of the medicinal supplies got a tax cut, Coronavirus vaccines will continue to attract a 5% GST.

J&K: At Least Four Killed As Terrorists Open Fire In Sopore Town, Several Injured

In a shocking development, a terror attack has been reported from Sopore of Baramulla district in North Kashmir on Saturday, killing two security personnel and two civilians so far. Three others are also critically injured in the attack. As of now, security forces have cordoned off the area. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar informed that Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind the terrorist attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal To Face Viswanathan Anand In Fundraiser Chess Match; 'Checkmate COVID'

In a pursuit to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, Team India's leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will take on India's Chess Grandmaster and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand in an exhibition match on Sunday. Yuzvendra Chahal confirmed this on Instagram after he shared his better-half Dhanashree's Instagram story that the leg-spinner will be facing the former world number 1 Chess player in a friendly match.

'Enjoying Yourself?': Queen Elizabeth Leaves G7 Leaders In Chuckles With Her Witty Remark

Central Govt To Provide Over 10 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To States/UTs In Next 3 Days

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Saturday, June 12, that the central government will deliver more than 10 lakh vaccination doses to states and union territories over the next three days. The ministry stated, "10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days."

BSP Supremo Mayawati Hails Alliance With SAD, Snubs Congress Rule In Punjab

After entering into an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday, BSP supremo Mayawati welcomed the alliance. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the alliance is a new political and social initiative that will bring a new era of development in Punjab. She congratulated all the leaders of both the party and looked forward to bringing prosperity to the state.

BJP Rakes In Rs. 785 Cr In Party Contributions In 2019-20, Congress Gets 139 Cr: EC Report

Raking in a whopping Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020 in party contributions, BJP left other national parties way behind, revealed an Election Commission (EC) report on Tuesday. Second to the saffron party, Congress received Rs 139 crores, followed by NCP (59 crores) and TMC (8.08 cr), CPI-M (19 cr), CPI (1.29 cr). Mayawati's BSP was the only party that declared zero contributions, but declared expenditure of Rs 95 crores.

