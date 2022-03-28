Republic Top 10 Headlines: CBI Arrests 7 In Birbhum Violence; Liz Truss To Visit India

Birbhum violence: CBI takes 7 people into custody in relation to Rampurhat killings

In a key development, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the Birbhum violence on Monday took seven people into custody. At least eight people, including children and women, were killed in Rampurhat when 10 houses were set ablaze by unidentified individuals on March 21 after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The autopsy report revealed that the victims were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Pakistan Assembly to debate no-trust motion against Imran Khan for 3 days, vote on April 4

The no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The motion was presented in the national assembly by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shehbaz Sharif who had summoned all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for the crucial session today.

UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss to visit India on March 31; strengthening trade ties on agenda

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is scheduled to visit India on Thursday, March 31. During her visit to India, Truss is expected to hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. During the meeting, Liz Truss and EAM Jaishankar will hold discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs informed via a press release. Liz Truss will also attend the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a Track 1.5 dialogue between the UK and India. The dialogue is being hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK.

Bharat Bandh: Watch Republic's ground report on cities hit by nationwide strike call

The Central Trade Unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting the labour force in several service sectors. Schools and government offices functioned normally while branches of some banks did not function as workers abstained from work. Several sectors like banking, insurance and telecom, among others have been hit due to Bharat Bandh. Strike notices have been issued by unions in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, postal, Income Tax and copper.

SpiceJet flight with passengers on board collides with electric pole at Delhi Airport

A SpiceJet flight with passengers on board collided with an electric pole at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport in a worrying occurrence on Monday. The accident occurred during the aircraft's pushback. However, no one was injured. Following the incident, a replacement aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, according to airport officials. An inquiry into the occurrence has been initiated, the officials informed.

Russia-Ukraine war: 6th round of peace talks delayed, to take place on March 29 in Turkey

Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul are unlikely to start Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. There are no plans for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky after talks in Istanbul, he went on to add. It has been crucial that the negotiations between the leaders of the two warring sides were held face-to-face despite scant progress for reaching a ceasefire agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a telephonic conversation with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and the two had agreed for Istanbul to host the talks. Ankara hopes that the bilateral dialogue will lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Pakistan: Big blow to Imran Khan before no-trust vote as aide Shahzain Bugti quits cabinet

Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti, who was serving as Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, has resigned from the post. On Sunday, he had announced his decision to extend support to the Opposition in a no-confidence vote against Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly as fist fight breaks out; BJP alleges TMC MLAs of assault

In a shocking event, chaos broke out inside the Bengal Assembly on Monday as Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress MLAs entered into a fight. BJP MLAs came forward to claim that they were assaulted by TMC MLAs inside the Assembly. Following the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was suspended. The ruckus broke out after the BJP MLAs raised slogans over the Birbhum violence.

Kushinagar murder case: UP govt takes action against Ramkola Station head over negligence

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday took action against Ramkola Station in-charge Durgesh Singh in connection with the Kushinagar murder case. The case pertains to the murder of a Muslim youth who was killed for celebrating the return of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. According to sources, action has been taken against the Ramkola Station in-charge over his 'negligence', and failure to take action despite a complaint by the victim.

Amid ravaging war, Russia warns Ukraine of consequences as Zelenskyy's troops bomb Donetsk

In response to a counteroffensive mounted by the Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region, Russia has warned of the consequences of the artillery shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in the central part of the conflict-hit area. Ammunitions were deployed into the courtyard of residential buildings, as depicted in the video accessed by Republic TV. It is pertinent to mention here that over the past few days, the Russian troops have escalated their military aggression in the Donetsk region

