Republic Top 10 Headlines: Centre Slams AAP; PM To Chair Meet; Milkha Singh's Death & More

'Onus To Address Unresolved Issues On China': Foreign Secretary On LAC Standoff

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday placed the onus of addressing the 'unresolved issues' pertaining to the LAC standoff on China, saying that the two countries would not be able to go back to their 'normal relationship' till these concerns were addressed.

PM Modi To Chair All-party Meet In J&K; First Since Abrogation Of Article 370: Sources

Amid speculations about assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, as per sources, the Central government is likely to convene an all-party meeting with leaders from the Union Territory on June 24. As per sources, the meeting will discuss the way forward for J&K as the time has come to 'resume the political process and to review the decisions of August 5, 2019.

Milkha Singh No More: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath & Others Condole Death Of 'Flying Sikh’

After a month-long battle with COVID-19, legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh died on Friday. Earlier, he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Centre Slams AAP Govt Over Non-compliance With Food Security Act; Issues Order

Amid the row over its 'doorstep ration delivery scheme', the AAP-led government in Delhi has been held in violation of the Centre's National Food Security Act, 2013. In an order issued to the Arvind Kejriwal Government on June 17, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has accused the Delhi Government of failing to operationalize Electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices at the fair price shops which are guaranteed under section 12 of the NFSA.

Agra: Death Audit Committee Says '22 Deaths Not Due To Oxygen Shortage' At Paras Hospital

Maintaining that 22 patients did not die due to oxygen shortage at Agra's Paras Hospital, a UP death audit committee on Friday, concluded that oxygen supply had not been cut off during a mock drill. The committee further stated that the hospital was provided with 149 cylinders with 20 in reserve on April 25 and 121 cylinders with 15 in reserve on April 26, sufficient for its needs.

Poland: Cyber Attack Rumoured To Have Originated From Russian Territory: Kaczynski

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczynski has said that the cyberattack that was carried out against political leaders has originated from Russia. Some of the most important Polish officials, ministers, and deputies from various political parties were targeted in the cyberattack, said Jarosław Kaczynski, Poland’s deputy prime minister in a statement published on the Government of Poland website. Kaczynski said that police will launch an investigation in the matter.

COVID-19: Delta Variant Caseload Rises By Over 33,000 In One Week In UK

The United Kingdom, on June 18, reported 10,476 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 deaths have been registered due to the virus. The cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic have been rising rapidly in the UK. The increase in cases has been reported primarily in younger age groups. According to Public Health England, the cases of Delta coronavirus variant (B.1.617.2) have increased by 33,630 since last week.

'Nation Has Lost A Colossal Sportsperson': PM Modi Condoles Milkha Singh's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh calling him a 'colossal sportsperson' who had a 'special place' in the hearts of countless Indians. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled the call that he had shared with the sports icon on June 4 when he inquired about his health, expressing anguish that it was their last conversation.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken To Visit Germany, France & Italy Next For G20 Summit

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Germany, France, and Italy. Blinken is scheduled to travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome, the Vatican, and the Italian cities of Bari and Matera from June 22-29. He will attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya to support national elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces. The US Secretary will participate in G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Italy.

