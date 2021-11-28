Republic Top 10 Headlines: Centre To Table 26 Bills; BJP Triumphs In Tripura Civic Polls

Winter Session 2021: Farm Laws Repeal, Power, Crypto In Focus; Centre To Table 26 Bills

Setting a packed agenda for the Winter session, the Centre has listed 26 bills for consideration and passage in this session. Key bills to be tabled are Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill. The Parliament's Winter session will last from November 29 to December 23.

Tripura Civic Poll Results 2021: BJP Triumphs Massive 329 Seats; TMC & CPI (M) 1 Each

In a massive victory for the saffron party, BJP has won 329 seats in the Tripura civic polls 2021. Altogether, counting took place in 334 seats, including 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, 51 wards in AMC, 12 municipal councils and six Nagar panchayats. The 329 seats have been won by BJP, three by the Left front, one seat each have been won by Tipra Motha Party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) while Congress has failed to open the account. For the first time, Agartala civic body is in opposition less. BJP has won all 51 seats in AMC.

Home Ministry Orders Intensive Surveillance Of International Travellers Amid Omicron Scare

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday said that it will review the standard operating procedure (SOP) on testing and surveillance of incoming international passers, especially from those nations that fall under 'at risk' category. This development comes after World Health Organisation (WHO) designated more contagious B.1.1.529 variant as a 'Variant of Concern'. It has been named 'Omicron'. Following a high-level review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'Omicron' variant, Home Secretary on Sunday chaired an urgent meeting.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Requests Om Birla To Ease Restrictions On Media Entry In Parliament

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday, November 28, wrote to Speaker Om Birla, demanding to ease restrictions that limit media persons' entry to the press gallery of the Parliament.

As All-party Meet Ends, Pralhad Joshi Says 'Ready To Discuss All Issues In Parliament'

A total of 31 parties attended the all-party meeting convened by the government in the Parliament Annexe Building on Sunday, for a constructive discussion on the agenda for the Winter Session that commences on November 29. After the meeting concluded, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the BJP-led Central government is ready for any discussions permitted by the Chairman and the Speaker without disruptions.

Rajnath Singh Says 'UPA Failed To Act On 26/11' Citing Tewari's Book; Cong MP Hits Back

Lashing out at UPA govt for being 'soft' on terror, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, pointed out that his views have been echoed by Congress MP Manish Tewari. Citing the excerpt from Tewari's unreleased book - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', he asserted that UPA had failed to act against Pakistan. Tewari's book delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades.

Karnataka Resident Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike Over Stipend, COVID Allowance

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors on Sunday called a statewide indefinite strike in all medical colleges beginning Monday, November 29, demanding timely payment of stipend and COVID-19 allowance, among other things. The Association has called off all the elective services including OPDs and elective OTs (excluding the emergency services) to stress their three-point demand.

Omar Abdullah Gives Clean Chit To Pakistan, Says 'terrorists Are All From Kashmir'

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday gave a clean chit to Pakistan for violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a public gathering, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that the terrorists did not belong to a foreign country but to the valley region. He further said that 'resentment' was the reason behind the people of Jammu and Kashmir taking up terrorism.

New Migrant Caravan Heading To US Raises Concerns About Omicron Variant

Concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron have sparked the formation of a new migrant caravan, which is heading towards the US border, as per the reports of Fox News. The caravan includes migrants from Haiti, Central America, and Venezuela who began travelling from Tapachula. Migrants do not need to present proof of vaccination while entering the United States. Tom Homan, who is a government official, spoke with Fox News on Saturday about the caravan and the threat that the new omicron variant poses to Americans.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Indian To Script Massive Milestone On Test Debut

Shreyas Iyer on Sunday became the first Indian batter to score a century and a half-century on Test debut. Iyer, who smashed a magnificent century on Friday to help his team dodge a batting collapse, struck again on Sunday to get his side back into the game. Iyer came in after India lost its top order early in the second innings and proved his mettle. Iyer forged key partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha to lift India from 51/5 to 167/7 in the second innings. Before being removed by New Zealand pacer Tim Southee soon before the tea break, Iyer ensured India had a 200-plus run lead. Earlier, Iyer had become the 16th Indian batter to score a Test century on debut.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD