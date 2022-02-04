Republic Top 10 Headlines: Channi's Nephew Arrested, 2 Held Over Attack On Owaisi; & More

Congress Condemns Arrest Of Punjab CM Channi's Nephew

In a major setback for the Congress-led Punjab Government ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after day-long questioning. The ED sleuths arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey on Thursday evening, in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. Reacting to the event, Punjab minister and Congress leader Dr Raj Kumar Verka slammed the Centre and termed the arrest as political vendetta.

Hijab Controversy: Students Must Follow Rules, Uniformity Says Karnataka Education Min

The hijab controversy in Karnataka is catching heat once again as protests have now spread across district colleges of the state. Political parties have also come forward blaming politicians for provoking students to gain political mileage. Reacting to the situation Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that it was happening to score political mileage ahead of the next Karnataka Assembly elections. Talking exclusively to Republic TV about the hijab controversy in Karnataka, the education minister said that it was ‘unfortunate’.

Sidhu Claims 'People Will Choose CM' As Channi Leads In Congress Survey

As Congress survey favours Charanjit Channi as its CM face, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, proclaimed 'People will choose the next CM'. Addressing his supporters, Sidhu fumed at the Congress High Command claiming 'They want a CM who dances on their tunes'. Congress is likely to announce its CM face for Punjab CM on February 6. "If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM. Punjab cannot accept two CMs. You have to choose the CM this time,"he said.

Yogi Adityanath performs Havan before filing nomination

UP Police Detains 2 For Attack On Owaisi

A day after shots were fired at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Uttar Pradesh police arrested two suspects. According to Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker, the investigation is still underway. The police informed that the accused were hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu" statements. Meanwhile, the AIMIM Chief will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday.

MEA Breaks Silence On Pegasus Row: 'MoUs Inked During PM's Israel Visit In Public Domain'

After The New York Times claimed that India purchased Pegasus from Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed that it had "no information" regarding the same. The opposition has once again raked up the snooping row after an NYT report alleged that India had purchased the spyware as a part of a package worth $2 billion during PM Modi's visit to Israel in 2017. In the context of this deal, the report also highlighted that India voted in support of Israel for the first time at the UN in June 2019. Maintaining that the Pegasus issue is under probe, the MEA highlighted that all MoUs signed during the Israel visit are publicly available.

Pune: At Least 5 Dead As Under-construction Building Collapses

In a tragic incident, at least five labourers have been killed and several others were injured as a structure of an under-construction building collapsed late at night on Thursday in Pune. The incident took place in Pune's Yerwada Shastri Nagar area and following that, fire brigade immediately reached the spot. Pune Police DCP Rohidas Pawar informed that a mall was being constructed when a heavy steel structure collapsed. He further added that all labourers hailed from Bihar and informed that the reason for the collapse is under investigation.

US Slams China For Letting PLA Soldier Carry Olympics Torch

The Chinese administration ran into more controversy on Wednesday after it announced a People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier as a torchbearer for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The soldier picked was a part of the military command that attacked Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 2020. Following the event, top United States lawmakers have now come forward to slam the decision and called it "deliberately provocative" from China’s side.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau Rules Out 'military Response' Against COVID Vaccine Protestors

In view of the ongoing anti-vaccination mandate protests in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau affirmed that military response is not in the cards 'right now'. Previously, he condemned the ‘fringe minority' in the truckers’ anti-COVID-19 restrictions protests for their hateful rhetoric, physical abuse that jeopardizes the safety of other citizens, brandishing of the Swastika [hakenkreuz Nazi symbol], holding “unacceptable views” and incitation of violence, saying that such extremist voices do not represent the position of the protesters.

US Alleges Russia May Produce Video Of 'fake Ukrainian Attack' To Justify Invasion

Russia is expected to produce a “very graphic propaganda video” in order to justify a real assault on its pro-West neighbour, said United States Department of Defence spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday. Addressing a press briefing, the Pentagon spokesperson said that the United States believed the Russian government plans on staging an attack by the Ukraine military or intelligence forces against Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people, which are significant in numbers in Kyiv. However, Kirby noted that this would all be part of a “fake attack” that would allow Moscow to invade the former Soviet Union member using the amassed troops.

