Republic Top 10 Headlines: Choksi's Case; Report On COVID's 'unnatural' Nature And More

Mehul Choksi's 'Mystery Woman' Barbara Tells-all On Their Equation & 'May 23'; WATCH

Speaking to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy in a 45-minute long conversation, Barbara Jarabica narrated all she knew about Mehul Choksi, revealing how they came to know each other in Antigua, and also disclosed that she had allegedly only known Mehul Choksi as 'Raj' until recently when she discovered his real identity.

IIT Team Reported COVID's 'unnatural' Nature In Jan 2020; Was Cyber Bullied, Withdrew

Republic has ascertained that just a few days after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in China and even before it was declared as a pandemic, research had begun in India on the SARS-CoV-2 virus which caused COVID-19. Network uncovered an Indian group of IIT-Delhi researchers and professors, and also researchers from KSBS and Acharya Narendra Dev College. Those studies had raised doubts over the 'uncanny and unnatural' behavior of the COVID-19 virus.

Ex-Rajasthan Minister Claims 'No Other CM Face Than Vasundhara Raje'; Reignites 2023 Bid

Stirring up another CM bid in 2023, former CM Vasundhara Raje's cabinet colleague Rohitashva Sharma on Tuesday, said that there was 'no other CM face in BJP'. Sharma, while distributing food among citizens clarified that it was being distributed by 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' and not by BJP.

Infosys Assures To Resolve New Income Tax Website Glitches After Nirmala Sitharaman's Post

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday flagged the technical glitches on the income tax department's new e-filing website and had tagged Infosys and Nandan Nilekani. Following this, the IT major's co-founder and chairman has informed that the company is working towards solving the issues.

BJP Hits Out At TMC After Doctor's Assault In Hooghly; Hospital Staff Demands Action

Amid increased reports of assault on frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, another incident has now been reported from Hooghly. As per the reports, a doctor was attacked and assaulted by relatives of a patient in Hooghly's Pandua Rural Hospital after a 28-year-old patient lost his life at the doorstep of the hospital.

Telangana: KTR Blames Centre For Supply-demand Gap; BJP Rebuts With 17% Vaccine Wastage

As Centre takes over the vaccination procurement from states, a spat over vaccine supply and wastage has broken on Tuesday in Telangana between BJP and the ruling party- TRS. Recently on Sunday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the demand-supply gap in vaccines in India was due to Centre's delayed order placement for vaccines.

Ladakh L-G Reserves Select Government Jobs For Locals Amid Longstanding Demand In UT

In a key development, select government jobs in Ladakh will now be reserved exclusively for locals as per the new employment rules made by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. A notification issued on June 7 details the newly framed the Union Territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021.

Odisha CM Reviews COVID Situation, Emphasises On Advance Measures For Possible Third Wave

Ahead of the festival season in the country, Odisha Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik ordered vigilant steps despite improvement in the COVID-19 crisis. The directions from the CM came on Tuesday as he reviewed the virus situation of the state and steps taken to control the current condition. The state government has also started preparing for the possible third wave.

President Appoints Former UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey As Election Commissioner

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey on June 8 was appointed as Election Commissioner of India. The government issued a gazette notification stating that Pandey has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes office. The 1984-batch IAS officer filled the third post that fell vacant in April following the retirement of former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.

Donald Trump Feared Democrats Would Replace Joe Biden With Michelle Obama, Book Claims

Former US President Donald Trump held off from overly bashing President Joe Biden on the 2020 campaign trail due to a fear that the then-nominee of the Democratic Party would be replaced by former first lady Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton, a new book claims. According to The Guardian, excerpts of ‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost’ revealed that Trump feared that Biden, whom he called a “mental retard”.

