Republic Top 10 Headlines: Cong To Replace CM Baghel; PM Launches Jal Jeevan App & More

Congress High Command To Replace Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel In 2 Weeks: Sources

In a major blow to Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, sources reported on Saturday, that Congress High Command has decided to change the CM - thus keeping in tune with its 2.5-year sharing pact. Sources state that the change will happen during the upcoming Navratri festival. TS Singh Deo has sought the top post from Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year sharing promise. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.

Kapil Sibal Breaks Silence On Attack At His Home By Congress Workers; Targets Modi Govt

Breaking his silence on the attack on his residence, Congress MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday, dismissed it saying 'What is there to talk about?'. Addressing reporters at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram, Sibal compared the protests staged by Congress workers against him to the attack on journalists' by the Modi government. Sibal's house was vandalised by Delhi Congress workers after he demanded elections to CWC.

PM Modi Launches Jal Jeevan Mission App, Shares How Movement Is Women-driven

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis on the Jal Jeevan Mission via video-conferencing on Saturday. Addressing the event, PM Modi stated that the mission was not only a movement to make water accessible to the people, but a big movement of decentralization that was largely village-driven. On the occasion of the 2-year anniversary of the initiative, PM Modi also released the e-booklet 'Jal Jeevan Mission Ke 2 Years' and launched the Jal Jeevan Mission and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh mobile applications.

'I Got Covishield From India': UNGA President Abdullah Shahid Amid India-UK Travel Row

President of the 76th session of the UNGA, Abdulla Shahid, on Friday, 1 October, said that he had received the two doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured in India. The Covishield vaccine has been developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and it is manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). While speaking at his first press conference, Shahid informed that he has been inoculated with the India-manufactured Covishield vaccine, adding as have a “large portion” of other countries across the globe.

Ladakh: World's Largest Khadi National Flag Inaugurated In Leh On Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in the town of Leh. The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present at the event. Naravane spoke to the media during the event and talked about the current situation with both, Pakistan and China. He said, “There were no ceasefire violations by Pak army from February till June-end. But of late, there have been increased infiltration attempts that weren't supported by ceasefire violations. In the last 10 days, there have been two ceasefire violations. Slowly, the situation is regressing to the pre-February days.” The Army Chief said that the two armies talk every week and the Indian army has conveyed it multiple times to not support any terror-related activities.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla Begins 4-day Sri Lanka Tour; To Review Bilateral Projects

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla began his four-day visit to Sri Lanka on October 2, Saturday. During his visit to the island nation, he will be meeting senior Sri Lankan officials, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and will assess bilateral ties between the two Asian neighbours. The Indian Foreign Ministry informed that Shringla arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on an invitation from his Sri Lankan counterpart Jayanath Colombage.

Gandhi Jayanti: President Kovind And Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated for paying homage to the father of the nation, for his propagation of non-violence ideology which is a significant contributing factor in India's Independence. To commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind has asked the citizens of India to remember the efforts and sacrifices of Gandhiji. The Presiden went on to say, “Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values".

Australia's Ellyse Perry Scripts History In Pink Ball Test Against India

Several records were created and broken as the Indian women's cricket team took on the Australian women's team in a one-off pink-ball Test match. One such massive feat was achieved by Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry took Pooja Vastrakar's wicket at the stroke of session break, which became her 300th wicket in international cricket. That also made her just the third woman to achieve that feat. By taking her 300th club, she also becomes the first and only woman to amass 5000 runs and take 300 wickets in international cricket, which goes to cement her position as one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game.

Navjot Sidhu Vows To Stand By Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Amid Punjab Congress Infighting

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday, October 2, said that he will uphold the principles of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The cricketer-turned-politician said that he is going to stand by the Congress high command- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'post or not post'. Barely two months after taking over the presidentship of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, he submitted his resignation from the post recently. The Congress party has, however, not accepted his resignation and is presently trying its best to convince him.

Haryana: Farmers Protest Outside CM ML Khattar's Residence, Break Barricades

After the Centre’s decision to delay the paddy procurement until October 10, farmers gathered outside Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar’s residence to protest against the decision. The protestors damaged the police barricades as the police retaliated by using water cannons against them. The paddy procurement was supposed to start from October 1 in the states of Punjab and Haryana, however, due to heavy rains, the Central Government had to postpone it until October 11. The decision was announced by the Food Ministry on Thursday.

