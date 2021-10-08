Republic Top 10 Headlines: Congress Slams BJP's 'failed J&K Policy'; Bihar Bypolls & More

Air Force Day 2021: PM Modi Hails 'Air Warriors,' Honours Them For Defending The Country

On the occasion of 89th Indian Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the IAF by terming them as 'synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism'. Extending his greetings, PM Modi said that 'they have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges'. Every year on this day the nation celebrates Indian Air Force Day and marks the birth anniversary of India's one of the strongest armed forces.

Read more here

Congress Slams Centre's 'failed J&K Policy' After Terrorists Gun Down 2 Srinagar Teachers

Slamming the Modi government's policy failure, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, condemned the killing of two Kashmiri teachers by terrorists in Srinagar. Claiming that the Centre's revocation of Article 370 & demonetisation had failed to check terror in the valley, he said that the consequences were being borne by civilians. Two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah Sangam.

Read more here

'Thackeray Govt Has Forgotten Hindutva': BJP Slams Sena On 'delayed Reopening' Of Temples

The BJP on Thursday attacked the Maharashtra government over the delayed re-opening of temples and blamed the Shiv Sena for 'forgetting Hindutva'. BJP MLA Ram Kadam claimed that though many people are happy about the re-opening of temples, there is also sadness. In addition, Kadam has also credited Sena's former ally BJP for the re-opening of temples. Kadam suggested that the Maharashtra government should have taken the decision earlier by putting some SOPs in place.

Read more here

Lakhimpur: Ashish Mishra To File Witness Affidavit Saying 'he Wasn't Present On Site'

As UP police hunts for Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish in connection to the Lakhimpur violence, sources report that Ashish will be meeting the SIT on Friday with a signed affidavit of 100 witnesses acknowledging that he was not present at the site of the incident. Sources added that Ashish Mishra will also be submitting photos and videos to support his claim that he was at a 'Dangal' (wrestling bout) event in Banbirpur at 3 PM - when his car mowed down 4 farmers at Lakhimpur. Two people - Ashish Pandey and Lav Kush have been arrested in connection to the violence where four farmers and four others were killed.

Read more here

Bihar Bypolls: Lalu's Daughter Misa, Son Tej Pratap Omitted From RJD's Campaigners' List

Ahead of Bihar by-polls, according to the RJD's (Rashtriya Janata Dal) star campaigners' list released on Thursday, October 7, few names including Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav have been dropped. The development comes as an attempt to control the single largest party in the state assembly by pushing the elder siblings to the margins in an intra-family feud. Further, the move is seen as sidelining the older siblings in the party founded and headed by the father who has made little secret of his preference for Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, younger son and the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Read more here

US Senators Approve Short-term Agreement On Debt Ceiling To Avert Economic Crisis

The US Senate on Thursday, 7 October, approved a short-term deal to increase the federal government’s debt ceiling, averting a potential financial crisis. According to BBC, the compromise deal between the Democratic leaders and the Republicans extended the debt ceiling until early December, giving legislators more time to work out a potential longer-term agreement. With a 50-48 vote, the US senators agreed to increase the borrowing limit by $480 billion, which is sufficient to prevent the federal government from defaulting by keeping debt payments up until 3 December.

Read more here

Who Is Aleesha Gadhia? 6-year-old Indian-origin Climate Activist Who Won UK PM's Award

A six-year-old Indian origin girl on Thursday, 7 October, received an award from UK PM Boris Johnson for her work in raising climate change awareness. Aleesha Gadhia, who hails from Nottinghamshire, is a climate activist and “mini ambassador” for UK-based non-profit Cool Earth. She won the daily Points of Light award for her campaigns to raise awareness over deforestation and climate change, and for lobbying businesses to create more sustainable practices.

Read more here

WHO 'deeply Concerned' Over Approved COVID Vaccines Not Being Recognized In Other Nations

In a major development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed 'deep concerns' over COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the global health body for emergency use not being recognised in all countries.

Read more here

UK Removes Mandatory Quarantine For Vaccinated Indians After India's Reciprocal Measures

In a much-awaited move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has removed the travel restrictions imposed on the Indian travellers and has reversed its decision of imposing quarantine guidelines on fully vaccinated Indian citizens. Taking a U-turn on its travel policy, the UK government has permitted Indian travellers to visit the UK from 11 October, 4 am onwards.

Read more here

US Looking For Responsible Competition With China: White House

The United States is looking for a competition with China in a responsible way, the White House has said, a day after the two countries agreed to have a virtual leadership summit before year-end. "We're not looking for a conflict with China; we're looking for a competition, and we want to do that in a responsible way," White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday aboard Air Force One travelling to President Joe Biden to Chicago.

Read more here