Republic Top 10 Headlines: Covaxin Efficacy; Mamata's Poll Remark; Innovative Tech & More

Karnataka Govt's Advisory Panel Recommends Gradual COVID Unlock, Fortnightly Revision

Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended a gradual unlock of activities across the state as the number of COVID cases reported has seen a significant decline over the past weeks. The statewide lockdown, which was recently extended until June 14, was imposed as Karnataka witnessed an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

Covaxin Found Neutralising COVID-19 Beta & Delta Variants, Says ICMR Study

As India's vaccination drive picks up, an ICMR study on Monday has established that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective in neutralizing both COVID variants -B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.617.2 (Delta). The study titled 'Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases.

COVID-19: Amazon India Vaccinates Over 100,000 Frontline Associates And Employees

As India gradually emerges from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon India on June 9 completed the vaccination of more than 100,000 including frontline associates, employees, and their dependents. The company had launched its first on-site coronavirus vaccination event for frontline teams three weeks ago.

'Innovative': Noida Scientist's Facial Recognition Technology For Dark Wins DRDO Contest

In another remarkable technological advancement, a Noida based scientist has developed an AI which is capable of identifying a person even if their face is covered or it is a dark environment. Recently, Dr Shivani Verma from the Amity Institute of Space Science and Technology (AISST) submitted her innovation for the ‘Dare to Dream’ innovation contest by the Defense Research and Development Organisations (DRDO), which she won.

Centre Approves Proposal For Construction Of 3.61 Lakh Houses Approved Under PMAY-U

The Central Government, on Tuesday, approved the construction of 3.61 lakh new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U). The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs also informed that approval has been given to 'revision of projects comprising of 3.75 lakh houses'.

Odisha: Hospital Staff Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture As They 'groom' COVID-19 Patients

Going beyond their designated medical roles, themedics and staff at a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district undertook the grooming responsibilities for the COVID-19 patients in their wards. In the post shared by news agency ANI, the doctors in their PPE gears were seen shaving beards for the male patients, and braiding hair for the females, going an extra mile in their assistance with the patients’ recovery.

Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari's Properties Worth Rs 24 Crore Attached By Police

In a major course of action against gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Uttar Pradesh administration has attached his property worth Rs 24 crore. The mentioned property in Mau is said to be illegally owned by the jailed gangster-MLA. The District Administration has also attached several acres of land while several police officials have been asked to be present on the spot.

J&K: Gupkar Alliance To Hold Meeting Today Amid Speculation About NC's Delimitation Stance

In an important development, a meeting of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration will be held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence on Wednesday. This assumes significance amid speculation that the National Conference is likely to revisit its stance of not participating in the meetings of the Delimitation Commission.

Mamata Banerjee Makes Huge 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Remark & Eyes Leading CMs at Tikait Meet

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at around 3 pm in Kolkata to deliberate on issues involving agriculture, health, education and the local farmers. During the meeting with Rakesh Tikait, the West Bengal CM & TMC supremo said that all the Chief Ministers will discuss sending a uniform letter on the farmers' movement.

Amid Jitin Prasada's Switch To BJP, Priyanka Vadra Reaches Out To Sachin Pilot: Sources

With yet another young Turk switching to BJP, sources report that UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday has reached out to ex-Dy CM Sachin Pilot, urging him to meet her soon. Vadra has allegedly also sent an emissary to Jaipur to talk to Pilot who is reportedly miffed as none of his issues have been resolved by the party panel.

