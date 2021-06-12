Republic Top 10 Headlines: Covaxin Phase 3 Trial Update; Choksi Denied Bail And More

'Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Data To Be Published In 7-8 Days,' Says Central COVID Taskforce

In a significant announcement, Centre's COVID task force chief Dr. VK Paul said on Friday, that phase-3 trial data of Bharat Biotech (BBL)'s Covaxin will be released in 7-8 days. He added that Centre has much data on safety and phase-3 trials of Covaxin and hence was safe for usage. Paul also reassured that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s rejection of Covaxin's emergency approval will not affect India's vaccine rollout.

Mehul Choksi Denied Bail By Dominica High Court; Deemed A 'flight Risk': Reports

In another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominica high Court on Saturday denied him bail stating that he was a 'flight risk', as per local media reports. The CBI team - led by SP Sharda Raut has filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that Choksi is an Indian citizen and is wanted in a Rs 13,000 crore bank scam, highlighting the need to take him back to India. Choksi is currently housed in Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard after being denied bail.

Joe Biden Vows US Will Be 'arsenal' Of Vaccines: 'We Need To Attack Virus Globally'

After announcing his country's decision to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 100 low-income countries, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that it was US' responsibility and humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as it could globally. Elaborating on the purpose behind United States' vaccine-sharing commitment, Joe Biden stated that he had been 'clear-eyed' that the virus needed to be eradicated not only from the US, but globally.

Iran Regains UN Voting Rights And Lashes Out At US Sanctions

Iran regained its voting rights in the U.N. General Assembly on Friday after making the minimum payment on its U.N. dues and lashed out at the United States for maintaining sanctions that have prevented it from accessing billions of dollars in foreign banks.

Novavax Vaccine Effective Against COVID-19 Variants Found In UK & South Africa: Study

As newer COVID-19 variants emerge across the world, US vaccine manufacturer Novavax on Friday, stated that its vaccine was effective against both the Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Beta (B.1.351) variant strains found originally in UK and South Africa. Issuing a press release, Novavax stated that preclinical and clinical data from its tests demonstrated strong immunogenicity and protection against both variants. The company has submitted a paper titled 'Immunogenicity and In vivo protection of a variant nanoparticle vaccine that confers broad protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants' for peer review.

IMA Reveals 719 Doctors Passed Away In 2nd COVID Wave; Bihar & Delhi Continue To Top Toll

As India's 2nd COVID wave recedes, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, revealed that 719 doctors have passed away in the past few months. With 111 doctors' demise, Bihar tops the list followed by Delhi (109), Uttar Pradesh (79), West Bengal (63) and Rajasthan (43). The lowest doctor deaths were seen in Puducherry (1), Goa (2), Uttarakhand (2), Tripura (2) and Punjab (3). Last week IMA had revealed that 646 doctors had died in the second COVID wave.

Novak Djokovic Speaks On His 'best Match' Of French Open After Ending Rafael Nadal's Reign

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic described his emotions after overcoming the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 after coming back from a set down during their high-voltage French Open semi-final clash at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris.

Maharashtra Govt Refuses To Waive Off Electricity Bills, Puts Onus On Centre For Relief

In a setback for Maharashtra citizens, the state government on Friday, refused to waive of power bills reiterating that it will have to be paid. Putting the onus on Centre, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut said that if the Centre will provide relief, the state will follow. Opposition parties like BJP and MNS have often protested against the inflated power bills in Maharashtra during COVID lockdown.

Kerala Lockdown Imposed On Weekend Between June 12-13 As State Govt Announces Restrictions

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, the Kerala Government has announced stringent measures for June 12 to 13, in addition to the existing lockdown guidelines. The additional measures for the weekend have restricted takeaway parcels from restaurants (home delivery is permitted) and construction activities have been allowed following strict COVID protocols. On June 7, the state government had extended the lockdown restrictions till June 16.

David Warner And Marcus Stoinis Pull Out From Inaugural Edition Of 'The Hundred'

Australian cricketers David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have pulled out from the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'. The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that Warner and Stoinis won't be available for the first edition of 'The Hundred' because of challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Both Warner and Stoinis were signed by the Southern Brave to play in 'The Hundred'. However, their selection in the limited-overs series against West Indies and Bangladesh have caused them to pull out from the league.

