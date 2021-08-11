Republic Top 10 Headlines: COVID-19 Deaths; PM Modi Meet; 'bio-bubble' Model & More

Maha Govt Announces IT Award After Rajiv Gandhi, To Be Given On Ex-PM's Birth Anniversary

Days after the Centre declared renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour, after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, the Maharashtra government has announced Rajiv Gandhi award for the IT sector. The decision was made official by the State Government's IT head- Satej Patil. The state government said that the step has been taken to "to encourage organisations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra".

DCGI Approves Clinical Trial On Mixing Covishield & Covaxin In India Post-ICMR's Findings

In a development that can have a huge impact on India's vaccination drive, the Drugs Controller General of India has given its go-ahead to a study on mixing Covishield and Covaxin. This comes days after the ICMR observed in a preprint study that a combination of these COVID-19 vaccines elicited better safety and immunogenicity results than two doses of the same vaccine. However, its research was limited to a comparison of 18 persons in Uttar Pradesh who had been accidentally administered the two different vaccines with 40 persons inoculated with Covishield and Covaxin each.

Article 370 Abrogation Aftermath: Centre Reveals No. Of 'outsiders' Who Bought Land In J&K

On Tuesday, the Centre made a startling revelation regarding the land purchased in Jammu and Kashmir by persons from the rest of the country after the abrogation of Article 370. As per the information sourced from the local administration, only two 'outsiders' bought two properties in the Union Territory since August 2019. This was disclosed by MoS Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a response to unstarred questions by Lok Sabha MPs S Ramalingam and A Ganeshamurthi.

India Records 38,353 New COVID-19 Cases, 497 Deaths In 24 Hours; Recovery Rate At 97.45%

The number of active Coronavirus cases in the country has dropped to 3.86 lakh, the lowest active caseload in the country in 140 days. Meanwhile, the country reported over 38,000 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, nearly 10,000 more than the previous day's total of over 28,000 new cases. In the previous 24 hours, 40,013 patients have recovered.

PM Modi's Image On COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate To 'reinforce Awareness,' Says Govt

Responding to a question, Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is to 'reinforce the message for creating awareness'. A question was raised in the upper house of the Parliament on whether it is necessary and compulsory to print photographs of the Prime Minister on the COVID vaccination certificate.

Sikkim And Arunachal Pradesh Governors Given Additional Duties By President Kovind

Through a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 10, Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind informed about certain appointments in Manipur and Mizoram. According to the statement, the Governor of Sikkim will now function as the Governor of Manipur along with his own duties and the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh will be discharging the functions of the Governor of Mizoram.

Kerala Govt Launches 'bio-bubble' Model To Revive Tourism Sector Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Kerala's Tourism Ministry has announced a 'bio-bubble model' concept to provide tourists with vaccinated service providers as the state prepares for the next season. The guidelines could be changed according to the COVID-19 protocols. The state government has started the campaign to vaccinate the entire population at various tourist destinations and it has chosen Vythiri, Wayanad as the first location to achieve the status.

COVID-19: Suspected Oxygen-related Deaths Reported Only In One State, Says Health Ministry

Amid the ongoing debate on the counting of COVID-19 deaths in the country, the Central Government has now stated that only one state has reported suspected deaths due to oxygen shortage. The centre also said that no other state has reported COVID-related deaths due to the shortage of oxygen supplies during the second wave this year.

Amarinder Singh To Meet PM Modi Today, Likely To Discuss Farmers' Row, Security Concerns

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has been confirmed with the two leaders expected to meet at 6.30 PM at the national capital to discuss several issues. The development came a day after Captain held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Party Chief Sonia Gandhi.

'BJP cares only for OBC votes': Owaisi Goes All Out Against Centre During OBC Bill Debate; Seeks 50% Quota Cap Removal

During the OBC bill debate on Tuesday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi launched a multipronged attack on the Centre over its intention in passing the legislation. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill seeks to restore the power of the states to identify the Socially and Educational Backward Classes. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi refuted the contention that the Union government desires the welfare of all Other Backward Classes. To buttress his point, he highlighted that the Centre was refusing to push for the sub-categorization of OBCs.

