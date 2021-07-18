Republic Top 10 Headlines: COVID at Olympics; New K'taka CM; Rift over Punjab Cong chief

Rift Over Punjab Congress Chief Post Escalates As 10 MLAs Publicly Back CM Amarinder Singh

The infighting in Punjab Congress came to the fore once again on Sunday as 10 MLAs openly urged the party high command not to let down CM Amarinder Singh. This includes Harminder Singh Gill, Fateh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh GP, Kuldip Singh Vaid, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Joginderpal, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Pirmal Singh Khalsa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira. While acknowledging that Navjot Singh Sidhu is an "asset" to the party, they frowned upon his public criticism of Congress and the Punjab government.

Mayawati Announces BSP's Brahmin Outreach Ahead Of UP Polls; Seeks To Emulate 2007 Success

In a key development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Mayawati announced that BSP will launch a campaign to connect with the Brahmin community. Addressing the media on Sunday, the BSP supremo contended that Brahmins were very unhappy with the Yogi Adityanath-led government despite overwhelmingly voting for BJP in the previous Assembly election. While acknowledging that her party's seats had nosedived in 2017, the former CM highlighted that BSP retained its vote share.

Punjab Cong Rejig: MP Bajwa Asserts Final Decision Rests With High Command, Loyalty Key

Amid major political change expected in Punjab's Congress unit, party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa asserted that conditions are put forward by the party's leadership. Bajwa during his conversation with Republic Media Network on Sunday said that the party leadership has appealed that the position must be given to the one who is a Congress loyalist. Maintaining that the decision rests on the Congress President only, the party MP also said that the position must be given keeping the seniority level in view.

Monsoon Session 2021: PM Modi At All-party Says 'ready To Discuss Any Issue As Per Rules'

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday briefed about the discussions held during an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Joshi, floor leaders from 33 parties, and over 40 MPs from 33 parties participated in the discussion. Suggestions regarding topics of discussion for the Parliament session were put forward by the leaders. Prime Minister also appealed to opposition leaders to give their suggestions, added BJP leader Prahlad Joshi.

EAM Jaishankar Credits Modi Govt For Ensuring Pakistan's Inclusion In FATF's Grey List

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government ensured Pakistan’s inclusion in Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. The EAM also credited the government's efforts on global forums for imposing sanctions on terrorists from Jaish and LeT. Jaishankar was virtually addressing BJP leaders' training program on the foreign policy of the Modi government when he made the comments.

BJP: 'Newsclick' Received Chinese Funding, International Toolkit To Defame India

In a press conference on Sunday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said an 'anti-India' conspiracy was at work by news portal Newsclick, citing Chinese funding recieved by the portal. The BJP explicitly detailed out the specifics and said that there were clear attempts to defame India and spread unrest with a motivated agenda that included a foreign hand, which had possible Chinese connection. Calling the entire nexus and plot one that was part of an 'international toolkit', the BJP spokesperson said that Newsclick's activities allegedly received foreign funding. Newsclick is under Enforcement Directorate's radar over Chinese funding linked to the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Yediyurappa To Be Replaced? BJP Karnataka MLAs Likely To Choose New CM On July 26 : Source

In a massive development, sources have reported that BJP MLAs are set to decide a new Karnataka Chief Minister on July 26, when CM Yediyurappa has called for a meeting of all MLAs.The 78-year-old CM met with PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi during the weekend, and refuted reports of stepping down. Incidentally, Yediyurappa completes two years of his current term on July 26.

Tokyo Olympics: Organisers Label Food Items With Their Nutritional Values In Games Village

The upcoming Tokyo Olympics is just 5 days away and the organisers are making sure that athletes get proper, nutritional meals as per their needs in the Games Village so that they could remain in the best of shape during the showpiece event. The food items being administered to the athletes have a proper division of nutritional value. Athletes can check the protein, fat, or carbohydrate content present in the meal before picking up what to eat.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Over 22 Dead In Rain-related Incidents; CM Uddhav To Hold Meet

Mumbai Rains Live updates: The city experienced incessant rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the city. BMC has warned about heavy rains in the next few days. Stay tuned for more updates

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Three From South African Football Team Test Positive For COVID

South Africa has confirmed that three people from the national football team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has now tested positive for COVID-19. The South African Football Association on Sunday confirmed that three, including two players and one video analyst, has tested positive. The announcement comes only a day after the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the first COVID case of a resident of the Games Village.

