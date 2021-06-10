Republic Top 10 Headlines: COVID Guidelines For Kids, Mumbai Building Collapse & More

Centre Issues Guidelines For COVID-19 Management In Kids

The Centre has come out with comprehensive guidelines for the management of COVID-19 cases among children, however, Remdesivir has not been recommended. In addition, rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested. The guidelines that were issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the health ministry also said that steroids are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of infection. The DGHS has recommended that steroids should only be used in hospitalised moderately severe and critically ill COVID-19 cases under strict supervision.

Read more here

Bihar Reconciles 3951 More COVID Deaths After Review

As India registers 6148 deaths in one day due to COVID-19, the Bihar government reconciled 3951 additional deaths on Thursday, after a court-ordered review. As per the figures, released by the Bihar health department on 9 June, the state has added deaths in all 35 of 38 districts in a 20-day audit. Patna topped the list with 1070 additional deaths, followed by Begusarai with 316 deaths and Muzaffarpur with 314 deaths. Bihar currently has 7,15,179 positive cases of which 6,98,397 have recovered and 9429 deaths.

Read more here

Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Asks 'Why Deny Knowing Him?'

As Dominica proclaims Mehul Choksi as a 'prohibited immigrant', his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Thursday questioned as to why Dominica was denying knowing Choksi's identity in court, speaking to Republic TV. Aggarwal claimed that Choksi was allegedly abducted to Dominica to be transported to India in a state-sponsored scheme. Maintaining that only a court order could repatriate him to India, he said politicians' statements do not matter.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh's Petition Dismissed By Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs’s father KK Singh against movies allegedly based on the late actor’s life. Singh had filed the plea seeking restraining of anyone using his son’s name, likeness, images, caricature, personal life and other aspects in any movie. The court also stayed the release of the movie Nyay: The Justice, that is purportedly based on Rajput’s life.

Read more here

US To Provide 80 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To India Through UN-backed COVAX Program

According to a senior State Department official, India will receive a share of the 80 million (8 crore) unused COVID-19 vaccinations through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine distribution initiative that President Joe Biden announced. President Biden said on June 2 that the US will distribute 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program to nations in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa. The move is part of his administration's plan to distribute 80 million vaccines (8 crores) worldwide by the end of June.

Read more here

Punjab Panel Submits Partial Report On Internal Crisis

The three-member panel formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi submitted a partial report on the Punjab internal tussle to the party high command on Thursday. This committee comprising of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat was constituted on May 28 in the wake of the increasing rift between the Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Amarinder Singh factions. In this process, it met Sidhu, the Punjab CM, MLAs and MPs to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Read more here

Man Accused Of Abducting Mehul Choksi Denies Charge

On Wednesday, a man accused of abducting Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda staunchly denied the charge in an interview with a local Caribbean news outlet. Gurmit Singh, Gurjit Singh Bhandal and others were named in the FIR registered by the Antigua Police in which the fugitive claimed that he was abducted on the evening of May 23 when he went to a place where his "friend" Barbara Jabarica was staying. Speaking to writeups24.com, Gurjit Bhandal revealed that he is a resident of the Midlands, UK, and made it clear that he had not been approached by Antiguan authorities so far.

Read more here

Kerala Govt To Make Tourist Destinations 100% COVID Vaccinated Zones To Attract Visitors

Kerala will establish new cultural and pilgrimage tourism attractions to attract maximum domestic visitor arrivals to help the tourism sector recover from the COVID-induced crisis, Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said on Thursday, June 10. He stated that he wants to maximize the possibilities of historical and pilgrimage tourism. "During this period, one of the main aims is to alleviate the fear and concern of tourists regarding COVID-19. To address this, already those working in the tourism sector including resorts, hotels and restaurants have been declared as front-line workers and COVID vaccination has been started."

Read more here

Kerala High Court Allows Homeopathic Doctors To Prescribe Medicines For COVID Prevention

In a landmark verdict, a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court allowed homeopathic doctors to prescribe and dispense medicines for COVID-19 prevention. Justice N Nagaresh was hearing a plea filed by Dr Jayaprasad Karunakaran who was prevented from treating novel coronavirus patients in Thiruvananthapuram recently. Claiming that he has saved serious COVID-19 patients in foreign countries, he revealed that the Kerala Health Department was going to book him under sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Read more here

Mumbai Building Collapse: Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of 11 people due to building collapse in Mumbai's Malad. Fadnavis offered his condolences to the families of victims while hoping for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. Residential structures in Malad's suburb collapsed on Wednesday as torrential rain lashed the city.

Read more here