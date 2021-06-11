Republic Top 10 Headlines: COVID Origin, India Seeks 'two-way' Travel With China And More

COVID-19 Origin: US & UK Back 'timely & Transparent' Next Phase Of WHO Study In China

In a big development on Thursday, the US and the UK extended support for the next phase of the WHO-convened global study in China to trace the COVID-19 origin. This was a part of the joint statement issued on the visit of US President Joe Biden to the UK. Amid growing calls to further investigate the origin of the novel coronavirus, the nations stressed that the process should be "timely, transparent and evidence-based". In their first face-to-face meeting ahead of the G7 summit, Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also agreed to a revitalized Atlantic Charter.

India Seeks 'two-way' Travel With China; MEA Raises Concern Over Denial Of Visas, Students

India has raised the issue and has expressed hope regarding visas for Indian nationals to travel to China. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that Chinese nationals have been able to travel to India despite the suspension of flights but Indian nationals have not been able to do so as their visas have been suspended by Beijing. The MEA further stated that India is hopeful that the Chinese embassy will issue visas to Indian nationals who meet the requirements laid down by China. India has therefore requested China to ensure a 'two-way travel'.

Shiv Sena Avers 'Congress Fighting For Its Existence' As Jitin Prasada Jumps Ship To BJP

In further embarrassment for Congress, its ally Shiv Sena expressed concern in the wake of former Union Minister Jitin Prasada joining BJP on Wednesday. Writing in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, executive editor Sanjay Raut noted, "In West Bengal, Congress suffered a devastating defeat. Congress could not form a government in Kerala despite being in a good position there. Even in Assam, Congress fell behind despite an opportunity. It lost Puducherry where it was in power". According to him, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was struggling to stay afloat in most of the country.

Mehul Choksi Case: Antigua & Barbuda Cabinet Vows To Uncover Facts Of 'abduction' Claim

Even as Mehul Choksi continues to peddle the "abduction" theory, the Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet on Thursday discussed the investigation into the matter. While the fugitive's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons, and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23, this has not been substantiated so far. The Antigua police have commenced their probe after the fugitive's lawyers wrote to the Police Commissioner on June 6, reportedly providing names of his abductors.

Setback For BJP As Mamata's Former Aide Mukul Roy Likely To Rejoin TMC Today: Sources

In a massive development, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's former key aide and BJP national vice president Mukul Roy is likely to rejoin TMC at 2 pm on Friday. This comes amid weeks of speculation regarding his political future after BJP failed to make the desired impact in the Assembly polls. He was also reportedly miffed as Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Ahead Of Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid a 'courtesy visit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Yogi Adityanath's visit comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath stated that he had the opportunity to meet PM Modi and receive his guidance. The Uttar Pradesh CM also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Yogi Adityanath has been visiting other top leaders of the saffron party ahead of polls.

SC Raps Param Bir Singh, Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Transfer Of Inquiries; Withdrawn

The Supreme Court on Friday while declining to entertain the petition filed by ex Mumbai Top cop Param Bir Singh seeking transfer of all the proceedings to other state questioned his intent saying that "doesn't he have faith in his own force".

Wasim Jaffer Adds A GoT & Gangs Of Wasseypur Twist To R Ashwin & Pujara's Conversation

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer has come up with a quirky as well as a unique reply to senior office Ravichandran Ashwin just days ahead of the eagerly-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The top two Test sides India and New Zealand will battle it out in a one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket at Ageas Bowl, Southampton next Friday.

Sachin Pilot Stages Separate Protest Amid Resentment; Likely To Meet Priyanka Gandhi Today

The internal turmoil in Rajasthan Congress is set to intensify as Sachin Pilot is likely to visit Delhi later on Friday and meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources told Republic TV. Earlier, speculation was rife that Vadra has not only directly spoken to him but also sent an emissary to Jaipur to mollify the miffed leader. Expressing dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months, the Tonk MLA has reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time.

Siddharth Pithani Seeks Bail Before Jail Term In NCB Probe Ends; Cites June 26 Wedding

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has applied for bail after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case linked to the late actor. Pithani cited his upcoming wedding on June 26 in his bail application. The bail hearing is scheduled to come up for hearing on June 16. A special NDPS court in Mumbai has asked NCB to file a reply by June 16 on the bail application filed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

