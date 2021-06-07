Republic Top 10 Headlines: Delhi Unlock; Harry-Meghan's Daughter; COVID-19 Update And More

Covishield Shows Higher Seropositivity Than Covaxin After 2 Doses, Finds Indian Study

As states aim to innoculate 100% of health care workers from COVID-19, an interim study by 7 top Indian doctors has revealed that Covishield has produced higher antibodies (seropositivity) than Covaxin in its test subjects. The study headed by G.D Hospital & Diabetes Institute's Dr. A. K. Singh from Kolkata, which is yet to be published and peer-reviewed, states that of the 515 Healthcare workers 95.0% showed seropositivity after two doses of both vaccines.

HIV+ Woman Carried COVID-19 For 216 Days, Virus Mutated 30 Times: Study

A woman with advanced HIV carried the coronavirus for 216 days and accumulated more than 30 mutations. Report referred to a 36-year-old woman from South Africa. Woman had COVID-19 for over half a year and was host to numerous mutations, including 13 in the spike protein responsible for the virus evading one’s immune response, and 19 others, which could change its behaviour.

Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Makes ‘factionalism In BJP’ Charge, Says ‘governance Suffering’

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the government and COVID management are suffering due to the "endless factionalism" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said on Sunday that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.

"It is for the BJP to decide who will occupy the CM's post. But as a citizen of Karnataka. High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilize it and I am trying to serve the people," DK Shivakumar said.

Tohana: Haryana Police Release Two Arrested Farmers After Unions Vow State-wide Gherao

Bucking to farmers' pressure, the Haryana government released the two arrested farmers on Monday morning as farmers threatened to state-wide gherao of all the police stations on June 7. The two farmers were detained after a spat with JJP MLA Devender Sigh Babli on his abusive speech against farmers on June 2. Babli, who had later apologised for his speech, said that farmers had gheraoed his car while he was leaving Fatehabad district.

COVID-19 Unlock In Delhi: Malls, Markets, Offices To Resume From Today; Check Guidelines

Delhi is all set to execute the COVID-19 unlock plan set by Arvind Kejriwal-led government from today (June 7). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced various relaxations, including permitting shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis. The decision was taken after the COVID-19 situation improved gradually, in view of which the process of unlocking was started last week.

ICG Rescues Captain Of MT ELIM, Facing Medical Emergency In Swift & Coordinated Operation

The Indian Coast guard (ICG) on Sunday airlifted a South Korean national, who needed urgent medical attention from an oil tanker ship off the Goa Coast to a hospital near the state's Dabolim airport, an official statement said. The oil tanker ship named ELIM, which sails under the South Korean flag had left the Kandla port in Gujarat on June 3 and was near the Goa coast when it sent a message for help.

Subramanian Swamy To Start 'Koo-ing' After Account Verification, 'shall Remain On Twitter’

Amid the row between the Government of India and Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP and noted economist Dr Subramanian Swamy announced that he would be joining the indigenous social media platform 'Koo' very soon. Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy revealed that the Koo app has designated his profile as 'verified' and that he would become active on the app.

Japan To Conduct Review Of China Funded Confucius Institute 'to Seek More Information’

Amid escalating tension between Beijing and Tokyo, the Japanese authorities have now announced that they will conduct a review of a China-funded educational organisation known as Confucius Institute. According to Asia Nikkei, the Japanese education ministry will ask universities that host the institute to provide information on funding, the number of participating students, and whether it intervenes in university research.

Queen Elizabeth 'delighted' Over Birth Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are 'delighted' over the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday. On June 6, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. According to a statement, Lili was born on June 4 at 11:40 am (local time) in Santa Barbara, California, and weighs 3.5kg (7 lbs 11 oz).

Ollie Robinson Suspended By ECB Amid Probe Into Contentious Tweets; To Miss 2nd Test Vs NZ

In a major development, the England and Wales Cricket Board suspended pacer Ollie Robinson from international cricket following the outrage over his racist and sexist tweets posted in 2012-13. Incidentally, the tweets became a subject of controversy on June 2 when he made his Test debut against New Zealand at the Lord's. The 27-year-old Sussex player's suspension will be reviewed only after the completion of a disciplinary probe, the ECB revealed in a statement.

