Republic Top 10 Headlines: Delhi's COVID Guidelines, Project O2 For India Launched & More

Kejriwal Announces New COVID-19 Guidelines For Delhi; Restaurants Allowed To Re-open

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press conference where he elaborated on the new COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions in the national capital. With the Coronavirus cases on a decline in Delhi, Kejriwal announced that from June 14, Monday all activities will be allowed with certain restrictions. A major relaxation that has been announced by the AAP-led government is the opening up of markets and malls which will now be able to function in their full capacity.

Sukhbir Badal Claims 'Punjab CM Will Lose Poll Deposit'; Cong Dares SAD Chief To Contest

Taking on the ruling Congress, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday, predicted that Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh will lose his election deposit in the 2022 elections. Highlighting the Congress infighting in Punjab, he alleged that Congress MLAs themselves are against the CM. Akali Dal has stitched up an alliance with BSP for Punjab polls finalising a 97-20 seat share.

‘Project O2 For India' Launched To Augment Country’s Ability To Meet Demand For Medical O2

During the second wave of COVID-19, demand for medical oxygen increased drastically across the country. Manufacturing medical oxygen has become vital in order to ensure that the country has an abundant supply of it in the future, and meets the current demand as well. Meanwhile, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, has launched ‘Project O2 for India' to help stakeholders improve the country's ability to supply the rising demand for medical oxygen.

Shiv Sena MLA Orders Dumping Of Sewage Waste On Contractor, BJP Hits Out

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali Dilip Lande assaulted a BMC official on Saturday after he created ruckus and dumped him in the gutter over the unclean nullahs in his constituency. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Shiv Sena workers can be seen assaulting the BMC official who has been pushed near a gutter pipe, with workers dumping sewage waste on him. The incident occurred over the long-standing problem of unclean nullahs in the financial capital which has once again caused water-clogging during the heavy rainfall in the city.

Indian Army To Deploy Specially Designed New Boats At Ladakh's Pangong Tso

The Indian Army got its first deliveries of new boats specially designed for water bodies in high altitude areas like Ladakh for fast and easy movement of troops and surveillance. These patrolling boats are built by Goa shipyard Ltd. exclusively for the Indian Army for deployment at Pangong Tso along LAC. The army had ordered 29 such specialized boats in January amid the stand-off with China. The army needed boats for patrolling and surveillance and quick deployment of troops on the banks of the lake.

Rajnath Singh Approves Rs Rs 498.8 Crore Budgetary Support For Defence Innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the budgetary support of Rs 498.8 crore to Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) - Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) for the next five years. The budgetary support will give a huge boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" mission as iDEX–principal DIO's goal is "self-reliance and indigenisation" in the country's defence and aerospace sectors, said the Ministry of defence.

BJP Cries 'Death Of Sena's Hindutva' As MP Seeks Naming Bridge After Moinuddin Chisti

Questioning Shiv Sena's 'Hindutva' again, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Sunday, alleged that Sena is now competing with Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi for Muslim vote bank. Bhatkhalkar alleged that since Sonia Gandhi stepped into 'Matoshree' (Thackeray home), Hindutva's flame has doused. Bhatkhalkar was making such a drastic comment in response to Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale to name the new Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link road after renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Karnataka Seers Support Yediyurappa, Say 'Leadership Change More Dangerous Than COVID'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday received support from Malenadu Mathadishara Parishat (MMP), the union of seers of the Malnad region who said that any leadership change in the state would be more dangerous than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The MMP has also assured that they would support CM Yediyurappa to remain in power till the completion of the tenure.

US Embassy Announces Opening Of 'bulk' Student Visa Slots From June 14; Details Inside

In a big relief for Indian students planning to join colleges in the United States, the US Embassy in India announced that tens of thousands of interview slots would be available starting Monday, June 14 for students who need to travel to the country to commence or resume their degrees and courses. The interviews will take place in July and August.

India Logs 80,834 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 71 Days; 3,303 Deaths Recorded

India reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 13, the lowest single-day increase in 71 days, bringing the total number of cases to 2.94 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry, with 1.32 lakh patients recovering from the infection during the same time period. On March 31, the country had reported 72,330 new cases, with 81,466 positives on April 1.

