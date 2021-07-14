Republic Top 10 Headlines: EAM At SCO Meet; COVID Jab Mixing; Afghan-Taliban Talks & More

EAM Jaishankar At SCO Meet On Taliban Crisis: 'World Against Seizure Of Power By Force'

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday at the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan presented India's view on the ongoing situation in the war-torn country. Jaishankar's meeting comes at a time when violence in Afghanistan is on a surge with the Taliban and the state government involved in a violent clash.

Read Full Story Here

Tejashwi Yadav Forgets The Name Of Black Fungus; Smirks At Kappa Variant Of COVID | Watch

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav made several blunders while criticizing the Bihar government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide vaccination drive on Wednesday. The former deputy chief minister was having a hard time recalling the name 'black fungus' and turned to his associates for help, in naming different variants of Coronavirus detected so far.

Read Full Story Here

COVID-19: Union Home Secretary Writes To States/UTs Urging Them To Issue Strict Directions

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and Union Territories urging them to issue strict restrictions in regard to the COVID-19 situation. According to ANI's post, the letter has been written appealing for issuing strict regulations to the districts and local authorities for regulating the crowded places and also take necessary measures for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Full Story Here

COVID-19 'R' Factor Rises, Leads To Spike In Cases In Kerala And Maharashtra

Ajay Bhalla, the Union Home Secretary wrote to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of the States and Union Territories to issue strict directions to regulate crowded places, due to an increase in the COVID ‘R’ factor. As per reports, the ‘R’ factor of COVID-19 is the reason behind the increase in cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. The ‘R’ factor refers to the reproduction rate of the virus. Going by the trends of the first wave and second wave of cases, Maharashtra seems to be the epicenter for both waves, which means it could continue to be so for the third wave as well.

Read Full Story Here

Thailand Defends Its COVID Vaccine 'mix And Match' Strategy After WHO Calls It 'dangerous'

On July 13, Thailand defended its decision to mix two different COVID-19 vaccines to stem the drastic surge in coronavirus infections after the World Health Organization (WHO) top scientist warned against the “dangerous trend” of vaccine cocktails still not backed by science. Thailand is presently battling to contain its latest outbreak fuelled with the highly contagious Delta variant with both cases and deaths witnessing an uptick and overwhelming the country’s healthcare system.

Read Full Story Here

Andhra Pradesh Govt Approaches SC Over Telangana’s 'unjust Acts' In Denying Water Share

The Andhra Pradesh government has moved Supreme Court over Telangana’s alleged denial of their 'legitimate share' of water. The AP government claims that the officials from their neighbouring state are unjustly denying their 'legitimate share' of drinking and irrigation water. It has pleaded that the state’s population is harshly affected by the action.

Read Full Story Here

7th Pay Commission: Cabinet Hikes DA, DR For Central Govt Employees From 17% To 28%

In a major relief for lakhs of Central Government employees, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 14 approved the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits to employees and pensioners from 17% to 28%. The DA hike, effective from Thursday, July 1, 2021, will cost an outflow of Rs 34,400 crore per year to the government exchequer. It may be noted that the Centre had frozen DA and DR benefits to government employees and pensioners last year due to the fall in revenue collection and rising expenditure on welfare schemes following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read Full Story Here

20 Grand Slam Winner Novak Djokovic's 2018 Picture In Front Of Hindu God Goes Viral

Novak Djokovic needs no introduction. He has been in the prime of his life in the last few years as he has come out on top in almost all the major Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic has won all the three Grand Slams this year and has a great opportunity to win the 'Golden Slam' if he wins an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then goes on to emerge triumphant at the US Open.

Read Full Story Here

Ahead Of Afghan-Taliban Peace Talks, Hamid Karzai Asks Govt To Not 'miss The Opportunity'

High-powered Afghanistan government delegation, which also includes the head of the country's reconciliation council, is set to meet the Taliban in Doha to commence a long-stalled peace process. According to the Associated Press, which reported citing an anonymous source, the meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 16, and the fundamentalist group is expected to bring in their senior leaders to the table. This marks the second attempt of the Ashraf Ghani administration to negotiate a way to peace in the Central Asian state.

Read Full Story Here

Priyanka Vadra Backs Sidhu For Punjab Congress Chief Role Amid Kerfuffle With CM Amarinder

As an air of uncertainty looms over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s future ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is reportedly backing him as the new chief of the party's Punjab unit. As per sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra is fighting all odds and has backed Sidhu to assume the role of the state president post.

Read Full Story Here