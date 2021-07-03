Republic Top 10 Headlines: ED Raids 6 Locations; UP Polls; RS Prasad Lauds Google & More

ED Raids 6 Different Locations In Delhi And UP In Connection With Forced Conversion Racket

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids in at least 6 places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the recent allegation regarding deaf students and poor people being forcibly converted into Islam with funds from abroad. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the ED officials conducted raids at various locations in the National Capital and the adjoining state.

All-Women Team From IIT-Delhi Develops 'antifungal Strategy' To Fight Eye Infections

An all-women IIT Delhi research team is all set to develop an ‘antifungal strategy’ for better treatment of fungal eye infections like fungal keratitis. The team of researchers is led by Prof. Archana Chugh from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences and includes her doctoral students – Dr Aastha Jain, Harsha Rohira, and Sujithra Shankar. Along with them, there is Dr. Susmita G Shah, an Ophthalmologist and Cornea Specialist from Dr CM Shah Memorial Charitable Trust and Eye Life, Mumbai.

China Urges Nations To Build 'Great Wall Of Immunity' Against COVID, Mum On Virus Origins

While shunning the growing clamour over the demand for an independent probe into the origins of COVID-19, China has now urged the international community to unite and construct a 'Great Wall of Immunity' against the pandemic that has claimed nearly 4 million lives globally. Drawing a symbolic parallel with the Great Wall of China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday, called on countries to unite against the raging pandemic. In a subtle tone of defence against the lab leak theory, as maintained by China, the Foreign Minister urged to carry out an 'international anti-pandemic cooperation'.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Appointed As The New Uttarakhand CM After Tirath Rawat's Resignation

Marking a second change in the leadership within just four months, Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami has been named as the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister, just a day after Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation. Dhami, a two time MLA, is considered to be a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, has been elected unanimously in the MLAs meeting chaired by Narendra Singh Tomar. By appointing Pushkar Singh Dhami as the 11th CM of Uttarakhand, the BJP has seemingly solved the constitutional crisis that perspired with Tirath Singh Rawat's appointment, as he was not a member of the Legislative Assembly.

RS Prasad Lauds Google, FB & Insta For Filing First Compliance Report Under New IT Rules

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday commended social media platforms for releasing their monthly compliance reports under the Centre's new IT rules calling it a 'big step' towards transparency. Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed the compliance reports by Google, Facebook, and Instagram and said that it was nice to see significant platforms following the law of the land.

Rafale Row: BJP Dismisses Wrongdoing As French Court Probes Jet Deal For 'favouritism'

As a French court probes into the Indo-France Rafale deal, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday, demanded a Joint parliamentary committee investigation into the deal once again. Claiming that all 'wrongdoing' has been made public by Mediapart, Congress said that the Modi govt's 'sweetheart deal' with Dassault was clear now. A French report by Mediapart stated that a judge has been appointed to conduct a judicial investigation into allegations of corruption and favouritism in the pact for 36 Rafale fighter planes of 7.8 billion euros between the Indian government and French aircraft manufacturer Dassault, followed by a complaint filed by the French NGO Sherpa.

UP 2022 Polls: AAP MP Sanjay Singh 'informally' Meets SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav In Lucknow

In a massive development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday at Lucknow, hinting at an AAP-SP coalition for the UP polls in 2022. The AAP UP-in charge claimed that he met the SP scion informally to share belated birthday wishes. Downplaying the meeting, he lashed out at BJP for overtaking the UP Zilla panchayat polls. UP is set to go to the polls in February 2022.

ED Arrests Journalist Accused Of Spying For China; Agency Probe Reveals Modus Operandi

Out on bail since December 4 last year, freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers. The ED has invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rajeev Sharma, who has been remanded to ED custody for seven days. The central agency had initiated an investigation against the freelance journalist on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police under the provisions of IPC and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

BJP Sweeps UP Zila Panchayat Polls; Samajwadi Party Alleges 'election Rigging'

In a confidence booster for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of Assembly Polls 2022, the BJP emerged victorious at the Zila panchayat elections on Saturday. Now, as per the state poll panel, the BJP has registered a thumping victory and won 65 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila panchayat elections. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to win only 6 seats at the polls. According to reports received from different districts, candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and independents filed their nomination papers.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Suggests Opposition Leader Judith Collins Is A 'Karen'

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on Friday triggered laughter as she suggested that opposition leader Judith Collins was a “Karen”. Her remarks came amidst a heated parliamentary debate on the country’s hate speech laws where Ardern’s proposal for harsher punishments was slammed by Collins-led opposition.

