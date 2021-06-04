Republic Top 10 Headlines: Extortion Charge On Vaze; China Counters Fauci; COVID & More

'Delta' Variant Behind Second COVID-19 Wave In India, 50% More Transmissible: NCDC Study

In the first study of India's second COVID-19 wave, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and scientists of INSACOG have zeroed down the Delta variant (B.1.617) as the cause behind the surge. The study stated that B.1.617 variant & its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50% more than Alpha variant (B.1.1.7).

Kerala Govt Announces COVID-19 Relief Package Of Rs 20,000 Crore In Budget Session

As the Kerala Budget Session began on Friday, the state Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has unveiled a COVID-19 relief package. He has announced a Rs 20,000 crore COVID stimulus for the state. This was the first part of the budget session in Kerala.

President Biden Made ‘commitment’ To Send COVID-19 Vaccines To India: US NSA

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday said that the Biden administration has made a “commitment" to dispatch the coronavirus vaccine doses to regional partner and key ally India. Going forward, the US will also coordinate with the G7 partners, the EU, COVAX, and others to coordinate a ‘multilateral effort’ focused on ending the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

China Counters Dr. Fauci's Call For Data From Wuhan Lab; Demands Probe Into Fort Detrick

Countering US top health expert Dr. Fauci's call to release the medical records of nine people who allegedly became ill in Nov 2019, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday refuted any such illnesses. Citing the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Wenbin said that it has clarified that they had not contacted the novel coronavirus prior to Dec 30, 2019.

'Captain Amarinder To Remain Punjab CM; Sidhu May Be Made Dy CM; Rahul & Priyanka In Meet'

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the 3-member panel set up by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's state unit, sources have informed Republic TV that Captain Amarinder Singh will continue to remain by the CM.

Donald Trump Gloats 'he Was Right About Wuhan Lab Leak'; Demands $10 Tn Penalty From China

As calls for probe into the origins of COVID-19 virus grow stronger, former US President Donald Trump on Friday, gloated that 'he was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab'. Stating that even 'the so-called enemy' (presumably referring to US media) was proving him right.

Dilip Chhabria Fires ₹25cr Extortion Charge On Sachin Vaze; Told Family Would Die In Jail

In a sensational development in the ongoing Vazegate probe, explosive details of which continue to emerge on a daily basis, another complainant has now levelled extortion allegations on former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze and ex-Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Indian Visa For Foreign Nationals Stranded Due To COVID-19 Extended Till August 31, 2021

In a key development, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the validity of Indian visas or stay stipulated period of foreign nationals stranded in India on account of the travel restrictions imposed because of the second wave of COVID-19. As per information provided by the Ministry, the aforementioned documents of the foreign nationals will be considered valid till Aug 31.

Uttarakhand Tourism Industry Seeks Relief Aid to Tide Over COVID-19 Crisis

The tourism industry in Uttarakhand, which has taken a severe hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, is pinning its hopes on an assistance package for hoteliers, roadside eatery owners, tours and travel operators, and persons involved in adventure tourism who are suffering a financial crisis.

Defence Ministry Clears Rs 50,000 Crore Tender For Indian Navy's Six New Submarines

Indian Navy's tender for Rs 50,000 Crore will soon be issued that will bring forth six new advanced conventional submarines. The Defence Ministry is expected to clear the proposal for the same at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting on Friday. Government sources have informed that the Defence Acquisition Council meeting was participated by dignitaries.

