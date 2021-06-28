Republic Top 10 Headlines: Facebook & Google Summoned; J&K L-G Briefs Rajnath Singh & More

Parliamentary Standing Committee On IT Summons Google & Facebook On June 29

The Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology on Monday summoned representatives of Facebook India and Google India for a meeting on June 29. The session has been convened to hear their views on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social online news media platforms.

Pakistan Drone Attack: J&K L-G Briefs Rajnath Singh On UT's Vital Security Installations

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and reviewed the vital security installations with senior police officers. This comes amid Rajnath Singh's Ladakh visit and the drone attacks on Jammu airbase on the intervening night of June 26-​27. According to reports, Sinha briefed Rajnath Singh about the steps being taken to prevent such attacks in the future.

New species Of Spiders Discovered In Maharashtra Named After 26/11 Hero Cop Tukaram Omble

A new species of spiders 'Icius Tukarami' discovered in Maharashtra has been named after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks braveheart Tukaram Omble. A research paper has described two new species of 'jumping spiders'-- belonging to genera Phintella and Icius from Maharashtra. One of them has been named after late ASI Tukaram Omble who had paid the ultimate sacrifice during the 26/11 attacks in 2008 and had aided the capture of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

BJP Accuses Mamata Of 'using' Bar Council To Browbeat Judiciary, Cites TMC Connection

On Monday, BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using the Bar Council to seek the removal of Calcutta HC Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal. According to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, this was an attempt to browbeat the judiciary owing to the court's recent orders holding the TMC government to account.

'Kidnapping Industry Was Running In Bihar': JP Nadda Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav's Regime

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday slammed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during an online meeting with BJP's Bihar State Working Committee. Interacting with party leaders and other workers, JP Nadda recollected the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that no one could leave the house after 5 pm in Bihar. He further added that kidnapping used to take place as if it was an industry. He also said that doctors fled Bihar and settled in Delhi for work.

Telangana BJP Neta NV Subhash Hails PM Modi's 'effort To Build A Better Future For J&K'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Telangana, NV Subhash on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The statement from Subhash came after Prime Minister met with valley leaders on June 24. He also welcomed the initiative taken by PM Modi for trying to 'build a better future' in Kashmir.

JD(U) Evaluates Tejashwi's Tie-up Offer To Chirag Paswan; Claims 'Both Have Same Thinking'

As speculation is rife about an impending alliance between RJD and LJP, JD(U) president RCP Singh took a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan on Sunday. While conceding that the late Ram Vilas Paswan rose from a humble background to gain political power, Singh stated that Yadav and Chirag Paswan had taken on the political mantle owing to their lineage.

Jammu Drone Attack: Owaisi Terms It 'Act Of War'; Asks 'Why No Air Defence At IAF Base?'

Lashing out at Pakistan over the drone attack at Jammu Air Base, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, claimed that the attack needs to be taken as a cross-border act of war. Urging the Centre to treat the attack like the Pulwama attack, Owaisi asked if PM Modi will continue UAE-brokered talks with Pakistan. Blaming the Chinese and the Americans for supplying the drones, Owaisi asked 'Why were there no air defences over an Air Base?'.

Kolkata Police Asks BJP's Mithun Chakraborty To Appear For Questioning Over Poll Speech

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been asked by the Kolkata Police to appear before it on Monday to question him about his controversial speech during campaigning for the recent Assembly polls. The actor-turned-politician has been asked to appear via video conference. Earlier on June 16, Mithun Chakraborty was virtually questioned by the Kolkata Police after an FIR was registered against him.

