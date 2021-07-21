Republic Top 10 Headlines: Farmers' Protest; NSO Group's Statement In Pegasus Row & More

NSO group issues 'last statement' on Pegasus row; 'won't play along with vicious campaign'

After being woven into a major controversy in India and across the world with the 'Pegasus Project' report, the maker of the Pegasus software, Israeli-based NSO Group, on Wednesday asserted that it will no longer respond on the issue. The firm, in the recently released statement, has cited the 'well-orchestrated media campaign' led by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups, with 'complete disregard of the facts', as the reason for refrainment from responding in the matter. The statement is in context to a list that allegedly contained 50,000 phone numbers that have been linked to snooping using Pegasus, from which certain numbers purportedly belonged to persons in India, thereby kicking up controversy on these shores as well.

200 farmers to hold 'Kisan Panchayat' at Jantar Mantar during Parliament Monsoon Session

Over 200 farmers will be heading to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday to protest against the Centre's new farm laws until the end of the Parliament Monsoon session, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. "Farmers from various protest sites will gather at the Singhu border and head towards Jantar Mantar in four to five buses. We'll protest at Jantar Mantar until the Monsoon session of Parliament is over," said Tikait.

Khalistani group asks farmers to besiege Parliament & remove Tricolour for July 22 protest

In a bid to repeat the Republic Day violence, the Khalistan terror group-Sikh For Justice on Wednesday asked the farmers to besiege the Parliament on July 22. The farmers, who have been protesting near Delhi's borders for more than eight months, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws have said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament'. As part of it, 200 farmers will be visiting Jantar Mantar every day, starting July 22. The farmers have, however, assured that it would be a peaceful protest, involving them marching from the Singhu border towards Jantar Mantar, and no attempts would be made to approach the Parliament. Based on the assurance, the Delhi Police have granted the farmers the permission sought.

Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Congress chief on July 23; party mum on CM's apology demand

Days after the official announcement of the Congress top brass, sources have informed Republic Media Network that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday, July 23. Soon to be leading the Congress party in Punjab, Sidhu has not yet held a meeting with the serving Chief Minister as well as the candidate for 2022 State Assembly Elections, Captain Amarinder Singh. This makes it evident that the party's 'formula' to bury the hatchet between the two prominent faces in the Punjab political sphere has not yielded the desired results.

As Mamata sounds 2024 poll bugle, BJP reminds of Nandigram & advises her to focus on WB

As Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee has been planning to foray into national politics, BJP's Amit Malviya has given a piece of advice to the TMC chief. Reminding the West Bengal CM of the post-poll violence in her state, the BJP IT head asked her to focus on West Bengal instead of a pan-India foray. Amit Malviya also reminded Mamata Banerjee of her personal defeat in Nandigram against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Privileged to be loyal BJP worker: Yediyurappa tells partymates to not indulge in protests

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday urged his supporters to act in accordance with the BJP ethics and not indulge in protests, which according to him would bring embarrassment to the party. This development comes amid speculation that he would be replaced as the CM on July 26. "I am privileged to be a loyal worker of @BJP4India.It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the Highest Standards of Ethics & Behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for party," BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenously developed MPATGM for minimum range

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) hailed successful in testing out the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). This was part of a homegrown project and boosted the ambition of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' plan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget missile would go on to enhance the vitality of the Indian Army.

India's 4th national COVID-19 serosurvey report: Who all are still vulnerable? Check here

According to the findings of the fourth national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), two-third of the population above the age of six may have SARS-C0V-2 antibodies, and the rest one-third of the population did not have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which means 40 crore Indians are still vulnerable to the deadly COVID-19 virus, claimed the study.

As floods ravage China, Xi govt's coverup of dam collapses a parallel to Mao's disasters

Record downpours have inundated central China with water engulfing subways, damaging dams and riverbanks thus, causing landslides and buildings to collapse. Observers have said that recent rainfall has been the most ruthless in over 1000 years. Chinese authorities triggered a Level III emergency response for flood-control while rescue teams are deployed at affected and threatened areas.

Anurag Thakur launches 'Humara Victory Punch' to cheer India at Tokyo 2020; tags 5 people

To uplift the spirit of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took to Twitter to cheer for Team India and nominated five others to do the same. Among those nominated were Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Virendra Sehwag, Akshay Kumar, Ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal and Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

