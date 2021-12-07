Republic Top 10 Headlines: Farmers Protests, Omicron Scare, Vicky-Katrina Wedding & More

UP: PM Modi Lauds Work Of 'Double Engine Govt', Slams 'Excuses' Made By Previous Regimes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 7 December, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. During his speech in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said that he is overwhelmed by this support from Gorakhpur. He assured that the BJP government will open more fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and emphasised that the "beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages."

Read more here

Farmer Protests: Centre Assures Withdrawal Of Cases; Kisan Unions Demand Written Assurance

In a breaking update in connection with the farmers' agitation, the Central Government on Tuesday contacted some farmer leaders, sources informed Republic Media Network. The Centre has assured farmer leaders to withdraw cases against protesting farmers. The Centre has assured that no more cases of stubble burning will be registered against the farmers. They have also been assured on a committee on MSP, which still remains unresolved.

Read more here

China Asserts US 'Will Pay Price' For Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

In a furious reaction to the US' diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China on Tuesday stated that Washington “will pay the price” for its moves. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a press briefing said that the US boycott 'seriously violates' the sheer principle of political neutrality of sports which is established by the Olympic Charter and runs against the Olympic motto, ‘more united’.

Read more here

Canada Consulting Allies On Boycott Of Winter Olympics In Beijing: Global Affairs

Canada is in discussion with its partners and allies about a potential diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, a foreign affairs spokesperson told media on Monday, Dec. 6. Pressure is mounting on the Canadian government to commit to a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics games in China, following the diplomatic boycott by the US, Canadian broadcaster CTV reported.

Read more here

In MP, German Tourist Tests COVID Positive At Jabalpur; Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing

A 28-year-old German national tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in the midst of alarm regarding the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID. PTI reported, citing district contact officer Dr D Mohanty, that his sample was sent for genome sequencing on December 6. So far, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in MP. The German national, who landed in Madhya Pradesh on December 4 from New Delhi, tested negative for the coronavirus in the airport's Rapid Antigen Test.

Read more here

US CDC Adds France, 4 Other Nations To 'Very High COVID Risk' Criteria Amid Omicron Scare

Amidst the Omicron scare, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded its list of ‘at-risk countries’ adding five more European destinations. In the latest update of its travel guidelines, the federal body added France, Jordan, Portugal, Liechtenstein and Andorra. Previously, the island of Cyprus and African nation Tanzania were put in the ‘Level 4 category.’ As per CDC, all the countries in the aforementioned criteria have registered over 500 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

Read more here

UAE Announces Four And A Half Day Working Week Starting January Next Year

The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will implement a four-and-a-half day work week from January 1, with Friday (a holy day in Islam) being a half-day, and Saturday and Sunday, forming the new weekend. The UAE and the rest of the Gulf countries currently work from Sunday to Thursday.

Read more here

Exclusive | Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Bride-to-be Reaches Jaipur; See First Pic As She Enters The Venue

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on 9 December 2021, in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif left for Rajasthan yesterday and landed at Jaipur airport. The actor looked radiant in yellow attire as the bridal glow was visible on her. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked utmost happy before boarding his flight for Jaipur. As per exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the couple were scheduled to reach their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort, on Monday night.

Read more here

How Much Does A Night At Six Senses Fort Barwara, Vicky-Katrina's Wedding Venue Cost?

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple has chosen their wedding venue as Rajasthan, Jaipur at the luxury fort-resort Six Senses Fort Bawara. The luxury resort is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and the entire resort has been booked until December 11. Here is how much per night costs at Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue.

Read more here

PM Modi Tells BJP MPs To Be 'regular' In Parliament Or 'Change Will Come'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to attend the ongoing Parliament session regularly saying that he did not want to reprimand them continuously like 'children.' Addressing his party MPs during BJP's parliamentary meeting, PM Modi asked the representatives to be regular in their respective Houses saying "change" might happen otherwise.

Read more here