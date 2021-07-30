Republic Top 10 Headlines: FIR Against Param Bir Singh; CM's Meet In Mizo- Assam Dispute

MHA prescribes CMs’ meet, Assam-Mizoram friendship memorial & more to broker border truce

The Republic Media Network has accessed the details of the Home Ministry's 'truce strategy' to de-escalate tensions between Assam and Mizoram after recent disputes. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA's) strategy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be hosted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Imphal and vice versa. This action is to send a message that both states and their people are together.

CPI's D Raja justifies presence at Left-China meet, says 'Was there to convey good wishes'

After attending the centenary event of the Xi Jinping-led Communist Party of China (CPC), General Secretary of the Communist Party of India on Friday came forward to justify his presence with 'many others were present in the event as well'. Listing down the name of the leaders belonging to different parties, the leader of the left party asserted that it was a 'special occasion' and he along with the others just wanted to convey their 'good wishes'.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses AIIMS & other projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, July 30, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi and held discussions for nearly an hour. Notably, this was his first visit to the national capital after taking charge as the Chief Minister.

After the meet, PM Modi shared a picture with Bommai and assured full support for the development of Karnataka. "Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka’s progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Basavaraj Bommai as 'follower of 'predecessor'

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that CM Bommai will remain 'obligated' to his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa, and work in his favour for getting him the job. He also teased the newly-appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai for being a 'follower of his predecessor'.

Agri Min Narendra Singh Tomar says govt ready to discuss issues; asks Oppn to be present

As the farmers continue to protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government is ready to speak on every issue raised by the Opposition. Stating that the Opposition frequently disrupts the Parliament proceedings on several issues, Tomar said that the government and PM Narendra Modi have always made it clear that they are ready to hold discussions over important issues raised by the Opposition, including the farm laws.

SFJ threatens Himachal CM against hoisting Tricolour on August 15; Jairam Thakur responds

With independence day just around the corner, the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice on Friday purportedly issued a threat that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will not be allowed to hoist the national flag in the hill state. The threat was made through a recorded phone call to a majority of Shimla-based journalists, and the caller identified himself as the general counsel for SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

4th FIR against Param Bir Singh; Pradeep Sharma & 26 others also named in extortion case

In a major setback to Param Bir Singh, the Thane Police on Friday registered an FIR against the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police. The FIR, filed by alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and businessman Ketan Tanna, also has 27 other names including Ravi Pujari and Pradeep Sharma. Notably, this is the fourth FIR against the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Raj Kundra firm's foreign transactions under scanner of forensic auditors of Mumbai Police

Skeletons of the porn racket are coming out of the closet as Raj Kundra continues to be in custody for the 12th day. Apart from the exploitation of young women aspiring to join the film industry, Republic Media Network has been closely following the investigation into the possibility of foreign financial transactions which link the businessman to the porn racket.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian hockey team's Punjab players to get ₹2.25 cr each if they win gold

The Punjab Sports and Youth Services minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi on Friday announced that hockey players from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics would be receiving Rs 2.25 crore individually, on winning a team gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand congratulates PV Sindhu, says 'you are the pride of India'

As the nation joins hands in commemorating PV Sindhu's quarterfinal victory, sprinter Dutee Chand bestowed some kind words to the ace badminton player. The road to the semis seemed like a cakewalk to Sindhu as she defeated the local favourite, Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. Sindhu maintained a scoreline of 21-12, 22-20.

