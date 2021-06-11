Republic Top 10 Headlines: France's Macron Bats For Indians, Mukul Roy Rejoins TMC & More

In a massive development amid the ongoing G7 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron brought to the attention of the member states the ban on the export of vaccines and vaccine components from some among them, which has adversely affected production in countries such as India and had a detrimental effect on numerous middle-income economies. He called for a relaxation of such bans and in line with that, suggested waiving intellectual property in the case of vaccines, an idea India and South Africa has proposed in the World Trade Organization, which was opposed by many countries, including G7 members Germany and the U.K. Having put his point, he hoped for an agreement at this G7 Summit.

With some high-profile meetings taking place in the national capital over the past few days, a meeting between the 'Big-Three' of the ruling BJP has been underway for more than an hour now at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, with significant discussions around the Union Cabinet happening, inside sources have informed. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have called on PM Modi to possibly discuss a rejig in the Union Cabinet as the NDA government has completed two years of its second consecutive term, sources said.

The face of Bengal's politics has yet again taken a new turn as National Vice-President of BJP Mukul Roy who was also a former member of TMC has rejoined Trinamool Congress along with his son Subhranshu Roy. Right after the development, Jay Prakash Majumdar of Bengal BJP addressed a press briefing and highlighted the failures of the West Bengal Administration under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

In a massive political development ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, there is news surfacing that Shiromani Akali Dal is all set to seal the deal with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). As part of the deal, which will be the first alliance before the election, the BSP is going to contest 18-20 (out of 117) seats in alliance with SAD. A formal announcement of the deal is predicted to come by Saturday, June 11. The Akali Dal severed two-decades-long ties with the BJP just months earlier over the contentious farm reforms.

Former BJP national vice president Mukul Roy gave his very first reaction after leaving the BJP and rejoining his former party Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a press conference at the Trinamool Bhawan alongside CM Mamata Banerjee. He expressed his happiness and said after a very long time he is finally with his old party members. He also stated that it was impossible for him to thrive in BJP. Roy assured that his return along with his son Subhrangshu Roy will further strengthen the TMC and glorify West Bengal. Roy was one of the first TMC leaders to switch over to BJP nearly four years back.

In an interesting development in the internal Congress crisis, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi on Friday and is said to stay in the national capital till Sunday. While speaking of his visit, he maintained silence on his likely meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, crucially not denying it when asked directly.

Hearing a suo motu case regarding the migrant crisis, the Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily upon the West Bengal government, directing it to implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme immediately, without any excuse. The Top Court, while reserving its order in the case, rapped the West Bengal government, asserting that the state administration cannot cite one or the other problem.

As Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall since Tuesday night with waterlogging and inundation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Mumbai on June 13 and 14. After IMD's heavy rain advisory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to avoid going to the beaches and coastal areas. An orange alert was also issued for Mumbai on Friday as the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days.

In order to assess the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will start a national-level Sero Surveys informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. It also directed that all the states/UTs should be encouraged to conduct the surveys so that information from all geographies' can be collected. The ministry further urged people to continue following the appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms despite stabilising the COVID situation in the country.

Taking the endeavours to create indigenous anti-drone systems, agile bomb disposal suits, night vision optics, and setting up a state-of-the-art forensics lab ahead, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) has signed an MoU with the Black Cat Commandos. Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institute of National Importance pioneering in National Security and Police Administration of India set up under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India with a mandate to serve the nation by inculcating the latest technology for better Policing and National Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Security Guard (NSG) an elite zero error force under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld)