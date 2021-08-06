Dhoni unverified? Twitter Removes MS Dhoni's 'Blue Tick' Verified Badge

MS Dhoni's 'blue tick' verification badge has been removed from the microblogging website Twitter. The blue tick on Twitter is used to indicate that the profile is 'verified' which is a loosely defined term. MS Dhoni, the captain of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, has 8.2 million followers on his Twitter account. Although Twitter has given no clarification on the removal of the blue tick, the social media giant is facing the wrath of netizens. Notably, MS Dhoni's last tweet was made on January 8 this year in which he had shared the link of his video from his strawberry farm, which means the blue tick was taken away almost 7 months after his last tweet.

Read full story

JEE Main Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Main Scorecards

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main Result 2021 on Friday. The final answer key was released a day before the results on July 5, 2021. The answer keys are still available on the official website. Candidates can check the website or here is the direct link to check the answer key.

Read full story

India & China Disengage In Eastern Ladakh's Gogra Area; Pull Back Troops & Installations

Marking a major breakthrough in the disengagement talks between India and China, both countries on Thursday pulled back their troops from the Gogra post in Eastern Ladakh, the second-most sensitive region of the faceoff. The disengagement at Gogra PP17A was carried out on August 4-5 and the troops have now returned to their respective permanent bases. Both sides have agreed to cease forward deployments, the Army informed in a press release today.

Read full story

Honey Singh Terms Wife's Allegations 'rubbish & Devious'; Vows To Fight For Truth In Court

Bollywood singer and rapper Honey Singh on Friday rubbished allegations of domestic violence leveled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar and vowed to 'speak up and fight for truth' in court. Terming the accusations as 'cheap and rubbish', Singh said he will not remain silent on the matter anymore.

Read full story

Ladakh Home Department Lifts Requirement Of Inner Line Permit; Entire UT Open For Tourism

As India celebrated the completion of two years since the abrogation of Article 370, Ladakh Home Department on Friday lifted the requirement of inner line permit required to travel the Union Territory (UT) for all Indian nationals including domestic tourists and local residents. Ladakh Home Department, in its official notification, directed the Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents stating that 'residents of the protected area' can visit other protected areas 'without any permit'.

Read full story

Congress Simmers As PM Modi Renames Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna After Major Dhyan Chand

As soon as PM Narendra Modi renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the news broke out, an array of responses started to pour in. While most of them remained positive and in support of the change, certain Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Digvijaya Singh, MP K Suresh came down heavily on the Modi Government for its decision. The Congress leaders have attacked the move and called for the renaming of the 'Narendra Modi stadium'.

Read full story

SII's Adar Poonawalla Aiming To Launch Covovax In India By Oct; Thanks PM Modi For Help

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on August 6, Friday said that the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be launched for adults in October. The coronavirus vaccine may be available for children by the first quarter of 2022, he said, reported PTI. Poonawala also thanked the government for support.

Read full story

Sherlyn Chopra Summoned By Property Cell Of Crime Branch In Raj Kundra Porn Racket

Mumbai Police summoned actor Sherlyn Chopra in the investigation of the pornography racket in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested. She has been asked to appear before the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning in the case.

Read full story

China To Hold 5-day Military Exercise In South China Sea To Counter India, US Ships

Days after India announced the deployment of a task force of four warships to South East Asia, the South China Sea, and the Western Pacific, Beijing has decided to hold a military exercise from August 6 to August 10. According to the Chinese government mouthpiece, Global Times, it will conduct a similar exercise conducted last year with live-fire "aircraft carrier killer" anti-ship ballistic missiles.

Read full story

Qatar FM's Special Envoy, India's MEA Holds Talks, Exchange Views On Afghanistan

Qatar's special envoy of the Foreign Minister for counter-terrorism and mediation of conflict, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani met with the joint secretary JP Singh of the external affairs ministry’s Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran (PAI) division, in New Delhi on Friday. Both sides reportedly exchanged views on the current situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

Read full story