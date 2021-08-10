Republic Top 10 Headlines: From Rajya Sabha Chaos To Cuomo's Resignation & Messi In Paris

Congress MP Climbs Atop Rajya Sabha Benches, Throws rulebook At Chair

High Drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after Opposition MPs lost their cool and climbed on the table, shouting anti-government slogans while the discussion on farm laws was ongoing. Taking the lead, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogans, promoting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. However, Congress' Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair.

Read full story

Proposed Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train To Stop At Ayodhya, Final DPR To Be Ready By Sept

According to Republic sources, a stop at Ayodhya will be added to the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train. With this development, the 816 km distance between Delhi and Ayodhya could be covered in four hours time. This move will benefit devotees who want to travel by train to Ayodhya, the birth city of Lord Ram, in just a few hours. This will also boost tourism to the holy city. Additionally, the project is expected to boost the real estate sector on the proposed route.

Read full story

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations From 11 Women

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 10 announced his resignation in order to skip an impeachment in the State Assembly after a withering report from the state's attorney general alleged he had sexually harassed not one but 11 women. The grave accusations led to calls from top Democrats, including Presiden Joe Biden, that he stepped down from the office.

Read full story

Akhilesh Yadav Eyes 400 Seats In UP Assembly Polls; Wants Coalitions With Smaller Parties

In an ongoing attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front, Samajwadi party Cheif, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday made it clear that his camp will be forming coalitions with smaller parties to fight the upcoming UP assembly polls. The decision comes days after the National president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav formed bonds with the Mahan Dal wooing non-Yadav OBCs.

Read full story

Lionel Messi Spotted In Paris; PSG Confirm Arrival Of The Legend In A Cryptic Tweet

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi by uploading a cryptic but easy-to-decipher video on social media. The Messi deal had earlier been confirmed by reports from Fabrizio Romano as he gave it the 'here we go!'.This is one of the biggest transfers in footballing history seems all but done as Messi will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses. Messi will sign a two-year contract with PSG and an option to extend until June 2024. He is likely to be in Paris within the next few hours to undergo his medical and make this transfer official.

Read full story

Global Warming: NASA Tool Projects THESE Indian Coastal Cities Could Be Submerged By 2100

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States (US) has raised alarming signals of climate change and sea-level rise in the near future. A recent report by NASA has predicted that several Indian coastal cities will be submerged by up to 2.7 feet by the end of the century. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report was utilized by the scientists to analyze the alarming changes in temperature and ice cover, greenhouse gas emissions, and sea levels throughout the world.

Read full story

'Partyless' Chirag Paswan Now Asked To Vacate Father's Old 12 Janpath Ministerial Bungalow

Woes mounted for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday as he received an eviction notice from the Union Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry, asking him to vacate the 12 Janpath bungalow that was allotted to his late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Read full story

Punjab CM Amarinder Meets Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Amid PCC Chief Sidhu's Ceaseless Attacks

Amid talk of much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her Delhi residence on Tuesday. This was Captain's first meeting with Gandhi after the party high command elevated Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president - a move fervently opposed by the chief minister.

Read full story

Jiah Khan Death Case: CBI Court Holds 1st Hearing; Says 'Will Hear Arguments On Aug 21'

On Tuesday, the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court held its first hearing of the abetment of suicide case against Bollywood actor Suraj Pancholi over the death of actor Jiah Khan. On the first day of the hearing, the CBI court was informed that both the CBI and Pancholi had argued before the earlier court on a plea filed by the central agency seeking further examination of some evidence. The court said that since it was required to decide on the plea, it will hear the arguments afresh by both parties on August 21.

Read full story

Hockey Star Rani Rampal Moved By People's Support Despite Defeat; 'grateful For Change'

Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal, who made a mark at the Tokyo Olympics with her brilliant performance, expressed her gratitude to the people of India for such a warm welcome on Tuesday. Speaking to Republic TV, Rampal said she had never seen so much support for the Indian Women's Hockey Team despite missing a medal at the Olympics.

Read full story