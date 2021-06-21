Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ghaziabad Fake Hate Clip; NHRC Panel For WB Violence & More

Arnab Goswami Is Back On Republic With An Unflinching Promise; WATCH His Message

Marking a blazing return to The Debate at 9 PM on Monday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami addressed viewers with a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to them for staying hooked to the Network throughout and for the innumerable inquiries about him. Likening the feeling of his comeback to The Debate as returning home, Arnab thanked viewers for sticking with him and the Republic Media Network in the past two months. Promising an eventful year ahead, he assured viewers to make the R. Global dream a reality this year.

Well Done India!: PM Modi Hails Frontline Warriors As Vaccination Numbers Cross 28-cr Mark

As the country achieved record-breaking vaccination figures on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all front-line warriors for the landmark achievement in India’s fight against COVID-19. He congratulated the citizens who took the vaccine and also the healthcare workers who worked hard to ensure that a significant population was immunized against the deadly virus. “Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine,” tweeted PM Modi.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Clip's Amplifiers Stung; Republic Unearths How Communal Spin Was Added

An unchecked, unverified, and unsubstantiated video alleging a communal hate crime, was circulated on social media earlier this month which spread like wildfire. The video, of an elderly Muslim man being physically assaulted, was shared by verified and popular social media handles on Twitter which claimed that the victim was harassed when he refused to chant a Hindu religious slogan ('Jai Shri Ram'). Days later, when the matter was probed, Ghaziabad Police quashed the false narrative and revealed that there was no communal angle or religious chant involved; rather the case and assault had involved persons who had known each other.

A detailed investigation by Republic Media Network's Special Investigation Team (SIT) shows how the video was systematically circulated on social media platforms with abandon, leaving open the possibility of it sparking off communal tensions, despite Ghaziabad Police's repeated attempts to clarify.

NHRC Constitutes Committee To Probe West Bengal Post-poll Violence After Calcutta HC's Nod

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice (retired) Arun Mishra constituted a committee on Monday to conduct an inquiry into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta. The seven-member committee includes National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairperson Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L Desai, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission Registrar Pradip Kumar Panja, and headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

'Sharad Pawar Will Chair Meet With All Opposition Parties To Draft Next Toolkit': BJP

After NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar called for a meeting of all the opposition parties to possibly form an anti-BJP front, the BJP has called it a meeting "to draft the next toolkit". According to BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, leaders of 16 political parties will attend the meeting. While speaking with Republic Media Network, the BJP spokesperson questioned the opposition parties as to who would be the face of the coalition if at all the meeting is to frame an anti-BJP front.

Cracks In Karnataka Congress? DK Shivakumar Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Feud With Siddaramaiah

In a recent development, there have apparently developed cracks in the Karnataka Congress. As per the latest scoop of the Siddaramaiah and the DK Shivakumar factions in the Congress state wing, the latter has reached the national capital to meet the top brass of the party and address its issues. According to rumours, the two factions are at loggerheads for the chief ministerial face for the assembly elections, which is less than two years away.

Rahul Gandhi Meets 2 Punjab Cong Leaders Ahead Of Crucial AICC Meet In Delhi On June 22

Former Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi on Monday met two leaders of the Indian National Congress belonging to the Punjab unit. The meeting of Rahul with party leaders Raj Kumar Verka and Gurjeet Singh Aujla comes a day ahead of the meeting called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in which she is likely to discuss with the leaders the internal feud in the Punjab Congress, and its restructuring before the 2022 assembly elections.

Govt Initiates Action Against Ex-WB Chief Secy, Bandyopadhyay May Lose Retirement Benefits

Acting on former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alappan Bandyopadhyay's failure to comply with its summons, the Centre has initiated stern disciplinary proceedings against the retired bureaucrat who had courted high-controversy when he, along with the WB CM did not report on time for the Prime Minister's meeting on Cyclone Yaas. The decision to impose a major disciplinary action against CM Mamata Banerjee's former chief secretary comes after the Union Home Ministry rejected Bandyopadhyay's reply to the consequent showcause. Alapan Bandyopadhyay had turned down Union Home Ministry's summons to report to the national capital for Central duties.

As Rahul Gandhi 'ridicules' International Yoga Day, Kiren Rijiju Says 'ashamed Of Him'

As the world is celebrating International Yoga Day with full enthusiasm, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe without naming anyone. Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and most probably tried to mock the ruling government by using the hashtag and saying 'It's Yoga Day' not 'Hide Behind Yoga Day'. Following this, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and even said that he is ashamed of the Congress leader.

'Pains Me To Say It': Kevin Pietersen Says ICC Shouldn't Hold Big One-off Matches In UK

Aghast with the intense and unsparing spells of rains in Southampton, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen 'painfully' remarked that a game as important as the World Test Championship (WTC) should not be played in the United Kingdom. Pietersen's remarks came as rains play a spoilsport in the ongoing WTC final between India and New Zealand causing delays in play and having abandoned two days of play now. The ICC has been facing the wrath of netizens for organizing the marquee final in the UK as the weather renders constant breaks throughout the match so far.

