Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ghaziabad Fake Video Case; Drones Banned In Srinagar And More

After Thumping Win In Zila Panchayats,UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sets 300+ Target In 2022 Polls

Riding high on the confidence from winning 66 out of the 75 Zila Parishad President seats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confidently asserted that the BJP will win a complete majority in the upcoming 2022 Assembly Elections and return to power. Setting a target of 300+ seats, the Uttar Pradesh CM exclaimed that BJP's winning streak from 2014, 2017, and 2019 will continue even if all the Opposition parties unite to form a formidable front.

In Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case, UP Police File Chargesheet Naming 11 People: Sources

In a massive development in the Ghaziabad fake hate video case, the Uttar Pradesh Police has filed the chargesheet naming 11 individuals on Sunday. Sources informed Republic TV that Kallu Gurjar and Parvesh Gurjar have been named the main accused in the chargesheet filed by the UP Police. Sources further added that the court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet that has been filed. Kallu Gurjar, one of the main accused named in the chargesheet, has been identified as the one seen trimming the old man's beard in the fake hate video that surfaced.

BJP MP Sambhajiraje Quips 'Will Answer Questions If I Become CM' Amid Maratha Quota Stir

Spearheading the stir for the restoration of the Maratha quota, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati got into a verbal tussle with Sambhaji Brigade activists. Refusing to answer a barrage of questions on the Maratha reservation issue at Beed on Friday, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant affirmed that he will do so only if he takes charge as the CM.

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Amit Shah, Assam CM Pay Tribute To Spiritual Leader

Every year, July 4 is observed as the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who is regarded as one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellectuals India has produced. Swami Vivekananda played an important role in introducing the philosophies of yoga and Vedanta to the West. He is best known for his speech at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893 which started with the opening remarks, “My brothers and sisters of America.”

J&K: Drones Banned In Srinagar; Police Conducts Drone Awareness Campaign In Border Areas

After a security threat that was recently caused by drone attacks, the authorities in Srinagar district have now banned the storage, possession, use, and transport of drones and similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles in the jurisdiction of the district. The directions came few days after the same was imposed in Kathua and Rajouri district.

BSF Forces Bring Down Suspicious Horse-shaped Balloon In Pathankot Days After Drone Attack

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed in the Pathankot district of Punjab brought down a suspicious toy balloon. According to reports, the suspicious balloon was brought down by the forces at 11.45 PM on Saturday night after they spotted suspicious movement. Reports further added that the horse-shaped balloon came from the Pakistan border village of Chak Qazian.

Chief Of Indian Army Staff General MM Naravane To Visit United Kingdom & Italy For 2 Days

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy between July 5 and July 8, during which he will be meeting his counterparts and the senior military leadership of these countries. The highlight of the visit will be General Naravane’s inauguration of the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino, Italy.

ICMR Study: 'COVID-recovered More Protected Against Delta Variant' Post-vaccination

In a significant revelation, a recent ICMR study has revealed that COVID-19 recoverees and breakthrough cases were better protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant than those who have received one or two doses of the Covishield vaccine. Analysing five categories of inoculated groups, ICMR has highlighted the 'increased susceptibility of the population who has been immunized with even both doses of the vaccine with Delta variant'.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut Denies 'secretly Meeting' BJP's Ashish Shelar; Refutes Mahayuti Rumour

Dismissing a probable BJP-Shiv Sena reconciliation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut denied meeting BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar on Saturday. Stating that he and Shelar enjoyed cordial relations inspite of political differences, Raut said that rumours of such a meeting were spread by those who did not like him. BJP and Shiv Sena broke their 35-year alliance after the Maharashtra polls, bickering over CM post and cabinet portfolios.

Milind Deora Urges Maharashtra Govt To Allow COVID Vaccinated Persons To Take Local Trains

Congress leader Milind Deora, through his tweet on Sunday, July 4, requested Maharashtra Government to resume local trains in the capital to enhance the COVID-19 vaccination drive. As per the Congress leader, 10% of Mumbaikars are fully vaccinated and 33% have had just one jab. State capital Mumbai on Saturday reported a slight increase in cases with 571 fresh COVID-19 infections and 21 deaths."GoM should permit local trains to ply for vaccinated Mumbaikars", tweeted Milind Deora.

